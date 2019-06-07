Georgia Power customers who examine their June bill closely will note a credit applied to their bill as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.
This will be the second of three anticipated credits that are related to a reduction in Georgia Power’s federal corporate tax rate from 35 percent down to 21 percent.
Customers will receive the credit based upon electricity usage from September 2018 through April 2019. The typical residential customer using an average of 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month would receive a credit of approximately $18 on their June bill.
The actual amount of the credit will vary based on a customer’s specific consumption of energy.
“At Georgia Power, we work every day to provide the highest customer value through customer service and the delivery of clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy with rates below the national average,” said Kevin Kastner, vice president of customer service for Georgia Power in a press release. “We are pleased to continue to pass along benefits to our customers through these direct credits on Georgia Power bills this month.”
Georgia Power is providing three separate credits to customers that will total $330 million. The first credit of $131 million was issued in October 2018, the second credit, totaling $96 million is being applied this month and the third credit of $103 million is scheduled for February 2020.
USDA to fund Bartow infrastructure development
Bartow County is one of 47 rural communities across the nation that will receive technical assistance for the development of long-term economic development efforts.
“USDA and its partners are bringing local leaders and economic development experts together to create opportunity in some of the nation’s most economically challenged rural communities,” said Acting Assistant to the Secretary for Rural Development Joel Baxley in a press release.
USDA is providing the assistance through an initiative called Rural Economic Development Innovation. Each of the communities will be paired with one of four partner organizations that will provide free technical assistance for up to two years to help rural towns and regions create and implement economic development plans. Those partners include the National Association of Counties Research Foundation, the Rural Community Assistance Partnership, McClure Engineering Company, and Purdue University Extension/Community & Economic Development Initiative of Kentucky.
The initiative will support eight communities, including the Mission Bartow project, to leverage public and private funding sources.
F&P Georgia to host charity 5K
F&P Georgia in the Floyd County Industrial Park off US 27 south will host a charity 5K run and health walk on Saturday, June 15. Funds generated by the event will be directed to the assistance of an employees who's wife is suffering from cervical cancer.
The 5K course will follow a very scenic route along Parris Lake at Georgia Highlands College.
Registration is $25 through race day for the 5K and $20 for the 3K health walk. The prices will go up $5 on the day of the event.
The first 200 registrants are guaranteed a T-shirt.
Race day registration will open at 7 a.m. The run and health walk will each begin at 8 a.m.
Registration can be accomplished online at https://register.chronotrack.com/r/49472, or be dropped off at the F&P plant, 88 Enterprise Drive.