Georgia‐Pacific plans to invest $30 million to acquire and install new equipment at the company's Rome lumber mill on Mays Bridge Road. The investment will allow GP to push out approximately 20 percent more lumber with enhanced quality and additional varieties.
Rick Kimball, spokesman for Georgia Pacific said the new equipment includes a planer which is critical to getting lumber into the process to begin with. "Every piece of lumber produced has to go through the planer, so you've got to have a functioning efficient planer," Kimball said. "Once it comes out of the planer it has to be sorted and graded and having additional bays will help that as well." The company plans to expand the number of bays from 27 to 65.
“A capital investment such as this means Georgia‐Pacific believes in this site and is committed to it for the long haul,” said plant manager Ken McDonald in a press release. “Our employees, our customers, and the community will benefit from these improvements.”
The new equipment also includes grading and trimming machinery
Engineering work for the upgrade is underway and the company expects concrete work to get underway early this summer. The equipment could be installed by mid-summer and the upgrades ready to start producing finished lumber shortly after Thanksgiving.
The mill produces lumber strictly from Southern pine and the upgrades are expected to enable the plant to produce greater varieties of cuts for builders.
The Rome mill, which was opened on a 38-acre tract right next to what is now the International Paper will in 1981, currently employs 163 people. Kimball said he does not believe the technology upgrades will lead directly to any new hires. "We are in the business right now in all of our building product sites, lumber, plywood, OSB, trying to get these site more efficient because it is actual;y getting tougher and tougher to find new employees that want to do this kind of work," Kimball said. "It iis an investment for the future and ensures the jobs we do have and quite honestly may make those jobs better."
The mill will shut down briefly to tie in the new equipment and reopen in early December.
The mill was a joint venture of the Mead Corporation and Inland Container Corporation. Georgia‐Pacific acquired the facility in 2013 as part the acquisition of International Paper’s Temple‐Inland Building Products division.