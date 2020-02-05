Georgia-Pacific shipped the first lumber from its Rome mill Friday after investing more than $30 million to upgrade the plant.
The new equipment is focused on the back end of the mill, the last steps in the process of producing finished lumber.
When plans for the expansion were announced last March, company officials indicated they expected to be able to push through about 20% more lumber. New mill manager Mike Byrd said the upgrade may have actually bumped that closer to 40%.
Byrd said the decision to modernize the mill had a lot to do with growth in the lumber industry in general. Georgia-Pacific has added three new plants to its system in recent years -- in Talladega, Alabama, and in Warrenton and Albany in Georgia.
"We believe the market growth is there to sustain the increase in capacity," Byrd said. "If you look at the outlook in new construction, the belief is that there is going to be an increase in housing starts. It's already started."
James Martin, chief building official for Rome and Floyd County, produced a report late last week indicating that single-family home construction in the city doubled from 2018 to 2019. There were 70 permits issued last year compared to 35 in 2018.
In the unincorporated area of Floyd County, single-family residential construction was up 16.8% -- with 194 new starts permitted in 2019 compared to 164 in 2018.
Residential housing starts in Rome and Floyd County bottomed out in 2011 when just 31 permits were issued for the city and county together. They have been steadily increasing ever since.
Multi-family construction has also taken off in Rome and Floyd County during the last four years, fueled largely by Charles Williams REIC's RiverPoint Apartments and The Spires at Berry College.
Data from the building inspection office also indicates that 2020 has gotten off to a good start -- with 23 permits issued for single-family home starts compared to 15 in January of last year.
And the lumber produced from the Rome mill, all Southern yellow pine, is used for more than just new home construction.
"We sell to truss manufacturers, we sell to pressure treaters and then we sell to the retailers," Byrd said.
Typical customers for the Rome mill are located within a 75- to 100-mile radius. However, Byrd said the outlier in that formula involves rail service
"From a freight-cost standpoint, you can ship to further locations and that is something that we are also looking at. A future opportunity here is to expand our rail capacity," Byrd said.
The upgrade in Rome was largely in the planer mill on the back end of the process of converting raw timber to finished lumber.
The new investment is the largest, but not the first, big investment G-P has made in the mill since acquiring it in 2013 from International Paper’s Temple-Inland Building Products division.
When it comes to expansion, Byrd said that G-P tries to identify the most limiting factors in their process. Back in 2017, the company made a significant investment at the Rome mill in the form of a continuous drying kiln, because that was the bottleneck at the time.
"When that capital investment was made, it automatically moved the bottleneck to the back end of the plant," Byrd said.
The company brings in raw lumber, which is broken down into dimensional lumber in sizes of 2-by-4, 2-by-6, 2-by-8 and 2-by-10. The lumber is then dried in the kilns to what is referred to as rough green at that point.
"What the back end of the plant is, we dress the lumber. It's basically where we run the lumber through a planer and we clean it. We make the top, the sides and bottom smooth," Byrd said.
"It is also where the lumber is graded, from Prime No. 1 to No. 4. It is automatically packaged in like lots and then sent out to the consumers," he said.
The technology at the 40-year-old mill allows the company to take in raw timber, load it into the system and the equipment automatically cuts it.
"Our job, when we run those logs through that saw mill, is to optimize and get absolutely every piece of wood we can get out of that log," Byrd said. "The technology positions the log to maximize the yield we get off that log."
The mill is able to produce approximately 240 million board-feet of lumber a year.
At this point, the mill runs day and night shifts five days a week, but it has the flexibility to run on weekends as well, if needed to meet demands.
The company takes in timber from land-owners and brokers across Northwest Georgia and Northeast Alabama. G-P does not own a lot of timber land anymore. Byrd said that started to transition at least a decade ago.
The Rome plant, located on a 38-acre tract on Mays Bridge Road adjacent to the International Paper plant, employs over 160 workers, a figure that did not change after the upgrade.