ATHENS — Georgia continued to boost its nonconference schedule by agreeing to a home-and-home series with Ohio State for 2030 and 2031.
The currently sixth-ranked Bulldogs (No. 6 in the College Football Playoff) will play a home game against the Buckeyes on Sept. 14, 2030, and travel to No. 3 Ohio State (No. 1 CFP) on Aug. 30, 2031.
In the teams’ only previous meeting, Georgia beat Ohio State 21-14 in the Citrus Bowl following the 1992 season.
Earlier this year, Georgia announced games against Oklahoma in 2023 and 2031.
Last year, Georgia announced a home-and-home series against Clemson in 2029 and 2030. The teams also will play in the 2024 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta. Georgia also has scheduled games against UCLA in 2025 and 2026, Florida State in 2027 and 2028 and Texas in 2028 and 2029.
Media
Pro Football Hall of Famer Carter fired by Fox SportsLOS ANGELES — Fox Sports fired Cris Carter after three years at the network.
Fox Sports issued a statement Thursday saying Carter was no longer at the network and had no further comment. The Pro Football Hall of Famer had been a co-host of FS1’s “First Things First” morning show since its launch in 2017.
Carter had not been on the show since Oct. 31, according to The Big Lead.
Fox hired Carter as an NFL analyst but he was not part of the network’s “Thursday Night Football” or “NFL Sunday” studio shows.
Carter was part of ESPN’s NFL studio shows from 2008 until early 2016, when the network reshuffled its lineups.
Major League Baseball
Alonso, Álvarez named top rookies by Baseball DigestNEW YORK — Mets first baseman Pete Alonso and Houston Astros slugger Yordan Álvarez have been picked as this year’s top rookies by Baseball Digest.
Alonso was a unanimous choice in the National League, and Álvarez received six of seven first-place votes to take the AL honor. The other one went to Eloy Jiménez of the Chicago White Sox.
Alonso set a rookie record with 53 home runs for New York, becoming the first rookie to lead the majors outright in homers. He finished the season with 120 RBIs and a .941 OPS.
Álvarez made his debut June 9 and batted .313 with 27 homers, 78 RBIs and a 1.067 OPS in only 87 games for the American League champions.
Both players are finalists and favorites for the Rookie of the Year awards to be announced Monday by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.
College
Cincinnati AD Bohn hired for same post by Southern CalLOS ANGELES — Southern California hired Mike Bohn as its new athletic director on Thursday, breaking from tradition to turn over the program to a veteran collegiate sports administrator with no ties to the school.
USC president Carol Folt announced the hiring nearly two months after Lynn Swann abruptly resigned. Folt took over in July, and Bohn is the latest change atop the structure of an insular program beset by scandal and underperformance in recent years.
The 58-year-old Bohn has spent the past five years as the athletic director at the University of Cincinnati. He also has been the AD at Colorado, San Diego State and Idaho during a 35-year career in administration that began at the Air Force Academy.
Bohn is USC’s first AD since 1993 who was not a former USC football player with no prior experience working in athletic administration. The Trojans’ past three athletic directors — Mike Garrett, Pat Haden and Swann — all left with the department in turmoil.