Georgia Northwestern Technical College Assistant Dean and instructor Grace Beam has graduated from the Georgia Academy for Economic Development. A May 2 ceremony honored the business management leader and several classmates from various organizations across Northwest Georgia.
The 2017 Region 1 Multi-Day Training Program saw Beam and other community leaders take part in monthly sessions over a four-month period. The specialized training Beam received included instruction in the basics of economic and community development, plus, specialized segments on business recruitment and retention, tourism product development, downtown development, planning, and other essentials for community success.
“Business is moving through this region 24-hours a day, seven days a week,” said Beam when being asked why she took part in the Georgia Academy for Economic Development’s program. “We are training our men and women in our Logistics and Supply Chain Management programs to do business in the way companies want their business done. Basically, they are learning to keep the customer satisfied and help their business grow. This program helps give everyone the tools they will need to get industry growing in Northwest Georgia.”
The Georgia Academy’s training also included learning leadership skills such as consensus building, ethics in public service, collaborative leadership and other segments needed for effective community leadership in economic development.
Since the Academy first launched in 1993, its organization, the Academy has provided training for thousands of professional and non-professional economic developers around the state, Georgia Electric Membership Corporation (EMC) and Georgia Power provide facilitators for the program, and the Georgia Department of Community Affairs provides staff support to this important program.