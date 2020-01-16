ATLANTA – A compromise bill to collect taxes on online sales overseen by large retailers like Amazon, plus the ride-share companies Uber and Lyft, passed both chambers of the Georgia General Assembly Thursday.
The measure, House Bill 276, requires sales taxes to be collected in Georgia on so-called “marketplace facilitators” that allow third-party companies to conduct business on their websites.
Lawmakers expect sales tax collections could increase by hundreds of millions of dollars and help shore up sluggish state tax revenues seen so far this year.
Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, said Georgia joins 37 other states in implementing an efficient and consistent mechanism to collect the taxes, which are already owed under the law.
"The most important part is that it levels the playing field for our Georgia businesses," said Hufstetler, who shepherded the bill through the Senate.
The measure passed 40 to 9 in the Senate and 111 to 54 in the House. Floyd County's House Reps. Eddie Lumsden, R-Armuchee, and Mitchell Scoggins, R-Cartersville, voted in favor. Rep. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome, was excused from the chamber at that time.
The bill now heads to Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk. If signed, tax collections would begin on April 1.
Along with retail giants Amazon, Google, and Walmart, the tax would apply to sales made on mobile apps run by Uber. Earlier versions of Thursday’s compromise bill stalled last year in the legislature when Uber sought an exemption to the tax.
Hufstetler said the compromise bill nixes exemptions across the board.
“There’s no special breaks for anybody in it,” he said.
However, Hufstetler said Uber does plan to pursue a tax exemption in a separate bill. He said that bill would likely be filed in the House, but he did not know any details of it otherwise.
Uber warned that passing the bill could hit Georgian ride-share users with higher trip costs and decrease earnings for drivers -- and that played a role in some "no" votes.
Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs, said that, while the taxes may be owed, they aren't currently being collected -- so "people will be paying $150 million more." He said a tax on ride-shares will hit people who can least afford it.
The San Francisco-based Uber wants legislation that would give a “reasonable alternative” to a tax.
“We agree that addressing inequities between online and brick-and-mortar retailers is an important issue,” said Uber spokeswoman Evangeline Georgia. “However, if action is not taken to put a reasonable fee structure on ride-share in place, Georgians will end up paying one of the highest ride-share taxes in the nation.”
Some lawmakers like Sen. Renee Unterman voted against the bill on grounds that it seemed too close to a tax increase to stomach. Unterman, R-Buford, said she would have backed the compromise bill if she felt more certain that lawmakers would also pass an income tax decrease later this session.
“I’m just concerned about it being a tax increase,” Unterman said of the bill after Thursday’s floor vote.
Hufstetler underscored that the bill would only collect taxes already owed, not raise a new levy.
His House counterpart, Rep. Brett Harrell, R-Snellville, said a certain amount of property tax and sales tax is necessary to fund state and local services. The bill spreads the burden more evenly, without picking "winners and losers".
"(I)f you are selling a taxable product in Georgia, you are included in this legislation," he said.
Thursday’s bill was settled in a conference committee of six House and Senate lawmakers including Hufstetler Harrell, who was the original bill’s sponsor. Harrell said the bill would allow the state, cities and counties to collect more than $100 million in additional revenue annually than is currently uncollected.
“It certainly will have an impact on the budget pressures we’re all aware of,” Harrell said from the House floor.
Other members of the conference committee included Senate Majority Leader Mike Dugan, R-Carrollton; Senate Minority Leader Steve Henson, D-Stone Mountain; Rep. Bruce Williamson, R-Monroe; and Rep. Matt Dollar, R-Marietta.
Resolution of the bill came hours before Kemp outlined his legislative priorities for the 2020 General Assembly session in his annual State of the State address on the House floor.
Kemp's decision to order state government agencies to trim their budgets by 4% this fiscal year and 6% in the 2021 fiscal year has taken center stage as lawmakers look for ways to drum up more revenue in the legislative session that began Monday.