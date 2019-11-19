Georgia kicker Rodrigo Blankenship, California defensive back Ashtyn Davis and Michigan State defensive end Kenny Willekes are finalists for the Burlsworth Trophy, which honors the top college football player who began his career as a walk-on.
Blankenship is 19-for-22 on field goals this season and has scored 92 points for Georgia. Davis is one of the top safeties in the country, ranking third on Cal in tackles with 49. Willekes has 10 tackles for loss, including 6½ sacks for Michigan State.
The trophy is named for former Arkansas offensive lineman Brandon Burlsworth, who went from walk-on to All-American. Burlsworth was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the third round in 1999 but was killed in a car accident less than a month later.
► The parents of Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said Tuesday the support the family had received “is nothing short of amazing.”
Galu and Diane Tagovailoa issued a statement through Alabama’s athletic department and on Facebook.
Tua Tagovailoa had surgery Monday in Houston for a dislocated right hip suffered in the Mississippi State game. The team’s surgeon, Dr. Lyle Cain, predicted a full recovery for the Crimson Tide star, who has been projected as a high NFL draft pick.
► Vanderbilt athletic director Malcolm Turner said Derek Mason has his full support as the Commodores coach and they’ll be working together to give the football program the resources and support needed to succeed.
Turner issued a statement Tuesday with Vanderbilt 2-8 in Mason’s sixth season.
Turner said Vanderbilt currently is developing a new plan for athletics to help football and all of the varsity sports compete on and off the field, which is expected to be announced in 2020. Vanderbilt last renovated its football stadium in 1981, though Turner oversaw upgrades of the stadium’s bathrooms and a new video board this offseason.
College Football
Alabama gives AD Byrne raise, contract extensionTUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama gave athletic director Greg Byrne a raise and one-year contract extension.
The university’s board of trustees compensation committee approved the new deal Tuesday. Byrne will make $1.3 million this year in the deal which dates back to July 1. That will go up to $1.54 million in the final year, 2025-26.
Byrne will also receive a supplemental retirement contribution rising from $300,000 in the first year to $450,000.
He had received a raise and three-year extension in August 2018. That deal called for him to make $980,000 with annual $25,000 raises.
Byrne’s new deal also calls for the university to forgive the balance of an interest-free $400,000 loan Byrne received initially for relocating from Arizona to Tuscaloosa.
NFL
Brown offers apologies to Patriots, owner Robert KraftBOSTON — Antonio Brown apologized to the Patriots and team owner Robert Kraft for any negative attention he brought to the team during his brief stint in New England.
The four-time All-Pro receiver posted his apology on Instagram Tuesday, writing: “All I wanted to be was an asset to the organization; sorry for the bad media and the drama!”
The apology came on the heels of past posts in which he indicated he would fight the Patriots’ decision to withhold a $9 million signing bonus. He also reportedly met with NFL officials last week to discuss various sexual assault allegations against him that could make him subject to a possible suspension under the league’s personal conduct policy if he’s signed by another team.
The Patriots cut ties with Brown in September following just one game after a second woman accused him of sexual misconduct. They were the third team in less than a year to tire of the off-field behavior that has overshadowed his on-field accomplishments.
On his first unemployed NFL Sunday, Brown took shots at Kraft and longtime Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.