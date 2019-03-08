Twenty-two Gordon County 4-H members participated in the Georgia Junior National State Livestock Show, held from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23.
After selecting, caring for and showing their animals all throughout the year, this state event is the major final event of the show year. Over 1,500 youth exhibited nearly 2,400 head of livestock at this event, and Gordon County had 23 exhibitors registered with 77 head of livestock entered, showing each species, including beef cattle, goats, sheep and swine. Listed below is each Gordon County 4-H exhibitor and their respective placings, by species.
Beef cattle – heifers:
Cole Craig (11th grader at Sonoraville High)
Curt Craig (10th grader at Sonoraville High)
Kylie Hurd (7th grader at Red Bud Middle)– 6th in showmanship, 5th in Angus, 3rd in Commercial
Grace Johns (9th grader in Haralson County) – 6th in High Percent Simmental, 2nd in Angus
Brent McDaniel (11th grader at Sonoraville High) – 11th in showmanship, 7th in Angus, 4th in Simmental, 4th in Commercial
Hannah McElrath (10th grader at Sonoraville High) – 8th with Crossbred Steer, 7th in First Year Steer show, 2nd in GCCPA steer show
Rebekah McElrath (8th grader at Red Bud Middle) – 10th in showmanship, 2nd in Angus Steer show, 3rd in Crossbred Steer show, 2nd in First Year Steer show, 1st in GCCPA steer show
Gabrielle Ralston (10th grader at Sonoraville High) – 7th in showmanship, 1st in Low Percent Simmental, 3rd in High Percent Simmental
Jazmine Ralston (10th grader at Sonoraville High) – 10th in showmanship, 2nd in Low Percent Simmental
Bryson Smith (10th grader at Calhoun High) – 7rd in Hereford, 4th Place Team in Fitting Contest, Georgia National Fair Youth Livestock Ambassador
Olivia Tierce (10th grader at Sonoraville High) – 13th in showmanship, 3st in Simmental
Goats – breeding does:
Rebekah McElrath (8th grader at Red Bud Middle)
Hunter Petty (8th grader at Red Bud Middle) – 6th in showmanship, 5th and 9th in class
Gabrielle Ralston (10th grader at Sonoraville High) – 5th in showmanship, 1st and Reserve Division 3, 7th in class
Jazmine Ralston (10th grader at Sonoraville High)– 8th in showmanship, 5th and 6th in class
Bailey Williams (4th grader at Sonoraville Elementary) – 7th in showmanship
Benjamin Williams (7th grader at Calhoun Middle) – 2nd in showmanship
Brooke Williams (4th grader at Sonoraville Elementary) – 3rd in showmanship
Sheep – breeding ewes:
Breana Manning (9th grader at Sonoraville High)– 5th in showmanship, 2nd in class, Champion Georgia Born White Face
Matthew Manning (2nd grader at Fairmount Elementary) – 3rd in showmanship, 4thin class, 10th in class
Hunter Petty (8th grader at Red Bud Middle) – 5th in showmanship, 5th and 9th in class
Gracy Sexton (12th grader at Sonoraville High) – 2nd in showmanship, 1st in class, Overall Champion All Other Breeds, 5th, 7th, and 8th in class
Bailey Williams (4th grader at Sonoraville Elementary) – 2nd in showmanship, Champion Overall Georgia Born and Bred
Brooke Williams (4th grader at Sonoraville Elementary) – 1st in showmanship, 2nd in class
Swine – market hogs:
Rebekah McElrath (8th grader at Red Bud Middle)
Madison McMorris (11th grader in Polk County) – 3rd in barrow class
Roberto Romero (8th grader at Red Bud Middle) – 9th in showmanship, 1st in barrow class
Gracy Sexton (12th grader at Sonoraville High) – 3rd in showmanship, 2nd in barrow class
Bailey Stafford (6th grader at Red Bud Middle)
Hailey Stafford (5th grader at Red Bud Elementary)
Bailey Williams (4th grader at Sonoraville Elementary)
Benjamin Williams (7th grader at Calhoun Middle) – 5th in barrow class
Brooke Williams (4th grader at Sonoraville Elementary)
4-H calendar
Friday to Sunday
Northwest District Junior/Senior Project Achievement
Tuesday
4-H Meeting for 9th-12th graders at Taco House at 6 p.m.
In-school programming schedule
Tuesday
Red Bud Elementary – 4th Grade
Fairmount Elementary – 5th Grade
Wednesday
Belwood Elementary – 5th Grade
Sonoraville Elementary – 5th Grade
Thursday
Red Bud Middle