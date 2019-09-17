ATLANTA (AP) — Who wants to be a senator? Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is asking Georgians who think they have what it takes to apply online.
Kemp will soon get to appoint a replacement for three-term U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson, who announced that he’s stepping down in December due to health issues.
And he’d like to hear from you, if you’re interested.
“To ensure an open and transparent appointment process, I am encouraging all Georgians who want to serve in the U.S. Senate to submit their name and qualifications,” Kemp said in a statement Tuesday.
The unusual request links to an online form where applicants are asked to upload their resumes and fill out a short questionnaire.
Whoever Kemp appoints would need to defend the seat in a November 2020 special election.
Barrow school bus driver arrested after student finds gunWINDER, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia school bus driver has been arrested after a student on her bus found a gun and bullets inside a purse.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports 59-year-old Mary Jo Hall, of Statham, faces one count of possession of a firearm on school grounds.
Barrow County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Maj. Ryan Sears says a student at Sims Academy in Winder was trying to identify the purse’s owner when they found the weapon inside it on the way to school. The student took the purse to the school’s front office and notified administrators.
An investigation was launched and Hall was arrested Tuesday after police determined she was the gun’s owner. It was unknown if Hall is represented by an attorney.
Sears says at no time were students or faculty in any danger.
Emory investigates use of racial slur by 2 law professors
ATLANTA (AP) — Emory University is investigating the use of a racial slur against African Americans by two law professors.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Monday that two adjunct law professors used the word in separate classes on Sept. 9. The university said a student confronted one of them during class, and the professor apologized.
Robert Saunooke, one of the professors, told the newspaper that he used the term while discussing how Native Americans are depersonalized and wasn’t trying to offend anyone.
He was teaching a class on federal Indian law and policy.
The Journal-Constitution says the university is considering dismissing a third law professor who used the same word twice last year.
Voting system components stolen from Atlanta
election site
ATLANTA (AP) — Two machines used to check voters into their voting location as part of Georgia’s election system have been stolen from an Atlanta precinct.
The theft occurred overnight, just hours before local elections began Tuesday.
Secretary of State spokeswoman Tess Hammock says Fulton County and Atlanta police are investigating the break-in at Grove Park Recreation Center.
Hammock says replacement machines were deployed and the election wasn’t affected.
The machines, called express polls, contain voter names, addresses, dates of birth, and driver’s license numbers. They are password protected.
State officials are in the process of replacing Georgia’s current outdated voting machines and aim to have the new system ready by March.
Hammock said the new system will give officials the ability to “track individual units, encrypt data, and better secure voter information.”