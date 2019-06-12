The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is advising motorists of a detour off Tunnel Hill Road at the bridge over I-75 in Catoosa County.
The project is to accommodate the work to rehabilitate the bridge at that location, which will involve Tunnel Hill Road being closed and traffic detoured off the road onto Ga. Highway 201 and Old Tunnel Hill Road.
“The bridge rehabilitation work and the road closure it necessitates are expected to be completed by the end of July 2019,” said GDOT Communications Director Mohamed Arafa. “The rehabilitation work includes raising the bridge structure to a minimum vertical clearance of 17’0” feet; adjusting the roadway items to match the new bridge elevation, strengthening or replacing the caps, joint replacement, new polymer overlay on the decks, painting of the steel beams, and repairing spalls and cracks in the substructure.”
Arafa added that GDOT urges motorists in Catoosa County to watch out for the message boards at the closing points on Tunnel Hill Road and signs along the detour route.
“We certainly hope that all motorists watch out for these detour signs and be extra cautious while approaching this work zone,” said Grant Waldrop, district engineer at the Georgia DOT office in White, Ga.