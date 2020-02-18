CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Georgia and Clemson will open the 2021 season by playing on a neutral site at the home of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers.
The game at Bank of America Stadium, scheduled for Sept. 4, 2021, was announced on Tuesday by the schools and the Charlotte Sports Foundation.
Georgia and Clemson already announced plans to play in the 2024 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta. The schools also have planned a home-and-home series that includes games in Clemson in 2029 and 2033 and in Athens in 2030 and 2032.
The rivals most recently split a home-and-home series in 2013-14.
Georgia also has scheduled home-and-home series with Oklahoma, Florida State, Texas, UCLA and Ohio State. The Bulldogs have neutral-site games in Atlanta scheduled against Virginia on Sept. 7 to open this season and Oregon in 2022.
NFL
Falcons sign punter Allen, kicker Koo to extensionsFLOWERY BRANCH — Punter Ryan Allen and kicker Younghoe Koo, who joined the Atlanta Falcons midway through the 2019 season, signed one-year contract extensions.
Allen averaged 41.9 yards on 28 punts in the final eight games of the season. Allen has logged seven NFL seasons, including six with the New England Patriots.
Koo was good on 23 of 26 field goals and 15 of 16 extra points in the final eight games of the season. He led the NFL with 84 points in that eight-game span.
Koo signed with Atlanta after the team released veteran Matt Bryant, the leading scorer in franchise history.
► Quarterback Drew Brees said he intends to play for the New Orleans Saints again next season.
The 41-year-old Brees announced his intention to return for what would be his 20th NFL season in a social media post Tuesday.
Brees missed five games with a throwing hand injury that required surgery but was still productive last season while leading New Orleans to a third straight playoff appearance. Brees’ 74.3% completion rate ranked second in NFL history behind only his 2018 record of 74.%.
College
NCAA considers immediate eligibility for all transfersThe NCAA is moving toward allowing all Division I athletes to transfer one time without sitting out a season of competition.
A plan to change the waiver process is expected to be presented to the Division I Council in April. If adopted, new criteria would go into effect for the 2020-21 academic year.
The NCAA’s announcement Tuesday comes a day after the Atlantic Coast Conference became the second Power Five conference to publicly support the so-called one-time exception for all transfers.
Currently, football, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s hockey and baseball players must sit out one season after transferring. Other NCAA Division I athletes are permitted a one-time exception to be immediately eligible for competition after transferring.
The NCAA adjusted waiver criteria two years ago to give more athletes the chance to become immediately eligible, but that has led to complaints about inconsistency in the process.
NHL
Bouwmeester ‘on the road to recovery’ in St. LouisST. LOUIS — Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester is back in St. Louis after collapsing on the bench during a game in Anaheim last week and said in a statement Tuesday that he is “on the road to recovery.”
Bouwmeester, 36, collapsed during the first period of the Feb. 11 game after going into cardiac arrest. He had a cardioverter defibrillator implanted into his chest at UCI Medical Center in Orange County, California, where he had been hospitalized until returning to St. Louis on Sunday.
In a statement issued by the Blues, Bouwmeester thanked team trainers for both the Blues and Ducks, along with first responders and the medical staff at UCI Medical Center.