Generator stolen from Rossville storage facility

A generator was stolen from a race car trailer parked at a Rossville storage facility off Mack Smith Road, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the incident occurred sometime between 1 a.m. and 3 p.m. on March 16 at Mark’s Warehouse Storage facility on Meghan Heatherly Lane.
The victim told deputies the Predator brand 4000 watt generator was stolen from his race car trailer.
The victim added that the generator was bolted to the trailer and secured with a Master lock, reports show.
Deputies and the victim concluded that the suspect(s) cut through the lock and bolts in order to remove the generator from the trailer.
The victim was able to provide detectives with the generator’s serial number information so it could be entered into the National Crime Information Center Database (NCIC), and extra patrol was placed in the area near the storage facility.
The generator is black in color and has an estimated value of $300.
Anyone with information regarding the incident or the missing generator is encouraged to contact Detective Dustin Romans with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.