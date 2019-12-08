The Heritage Generals picked up their second win over rival Lakeview last Tuesday as the Navy-and-Red posted a 46-34 victory in an NGAC contest.
An 8-0 run in the second quarter gave the home team a 23-14 cushion at the break before going on to the win. .
J.C. Armour had 12 points for Heritage, followed by Brady Chandler with 10 and Kaleb Gallman with eight.
Bryce Goins had 12 points and Jacob Gregg added six for the Warriors.
Heritage 63, Saddle Ridge 19
The Generals built a 23-5 advantage after one period and rolled to a home win over the Mustangs on Thursday. Will Riddell had a dozen points to pace Heritage (2-0 in conference play), Armour and Gallman with 10 points each.
Individual scoring for the Mustangs (0-5, 0-2) had not been provided as of press time.
McCallie 37, Heritage 24
The Generals got eight points from Caiden Bauldwin on Friday afternoon, but it would not be enough as the Navy-and-Red dropped a decision in Chattanooga in a non-conference game.
Chandler had five points for Heritage, followed by Lennon Barrett with four, Armour with three and Gallman and Max Owens, who both added two for Heritage, who is now 5-3 overall on the year.
Chattanooga Valley 36, LaFayette 26
The Eagles picked up their fourth win of the year and their first in NGAC play with a home victory last Tuesday.
Matthew Ramsey hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter. He finished with 11 points and six steals on the night. John Hill added eight points as he went 8 of 11 from the free throw line. Andrew Johnson scored six of his eight points in the fourth quarter and added a team-high 11 rebounds, while Judd Anderson scored five points and pulled down eight boards.
LaFayette got eight points from Isaiah McKenzie and six points from Caden Hinton in the loss.
Ringgold 38, Chattanooga Valley 37The Tigers rallied from a 16-11 deficit at halftime to take a 31-22 lead going into fourth quarter. However, they would have to hold off the Eagles in the final period to pull out the win on Thursday.
Damian Woodard and Braxton Holtcamp led the way for Ringgold with 14 and 13 points, respectively, while Luke Rominger chipped in with eight points for the Tigers (4-3, 2-0).
Ramsey hit four 3-pointers and led all scorers with 17 points for CVMS. Anderson finished with 10 points and grabbed six rebounds as the Eagles dropped to 4-2 overall and 1-1 in NGAC play.
Trion 36, Gordon Lee 26
The Trojans outscored the Bulldogs, 19-16, in a wild fourth quarter last Tuesday, but it was not enough to pull out the win in the NGAC opener for both teams.
Will McCutcheon had 12 points for the Trojans. Bradyn Ramey added eight points. Luke Sikes had four points to go with five assists and three steals and Parker Scott chipped in with two points.
Gordon Lee 43, Lakeview 32
Thursday’s game was tied at 16 at intermission, but the Trojans were able to pull away over the final two quarters to move to 2-4 overall and 1-1 in conference play.
McCutcheon had 15 points and six rebounds in the victory. Scott had 10 points and eight boards and Layne Parrish finished with eight points and five rebounds.
Individual scoring for the Warriors (2-4, 0-2) had not been provided as of press time.
Trion 44, LaFayette 29
The Ramblers fell to 1-4 overall and 0-2 in conference play with the home loss on Thursday. Individual statistics had not been provided as of press time.
Ringgold 37, Rossville 29
The Tigers picked up a home win last Tuesday. No individual statistics had not been provided as of press time.
Dade County 51, Rossville 43
The Bulldogs fell to 0-5 overall and 0-2 in the region standings with Thursday’s home loss. Individual statistics had not been provided as of press time.