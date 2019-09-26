The Georgia Department of transportation will close a portion of I-75 Monday night, Sept. 30 in order to perform additional bridge work on the Alabama Highway overpass.
Similar to how northbound traffic was impacted for two nights earlier this week, motorists heading south on I-75 in Ringgold will be rerouted Monday night by being redirected off the interstate at exit 348 where they’ll then have to cross over Ga. 151 and return to I-75 using the southbound onramp.
According to GDOT officials, the work will only go on during a seven-hour period overnight.
“Construction will only affect the I-75 southbound lanes from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m.,” said Sixth District Six Communications Official Joe Schulman. “Crews will be moving large beams into place as part of the SR 151 bridge construction.”
Travelers in the area during construction hours should expect delays, and the interstate is expected to be re-opened to regular traffic Tuesday morning.
The bridge work is the latest step in GDOT’s ongoing $35 million widening project of Ga. 151, which extends two-miles from U.S. 41 to Rollins Industrial Boulevard, and includes the replacement of the I-75 overpass bridge and the bridge over South Chickamauga Creek near Walgreen’s.
The project, which is under construction with C.W. Matthews, began in July 2017 and is expected to be completed by December 2020.