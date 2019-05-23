The Georgia Department of Transportation will scale back its construction work across Northwest Georgia for Memorial Day weekend, with lane closures being suspended from Friday at noon until Tuesday at 5 a.m. on interstates and major highways.
The move is one typically made by GDOT during busy holiday travel periods, aimed at reducing traffic congestion.
"There essentially will be no construction-related scheduled lane closures on any Georgia interstate highway or primary state route that directly serves Georgia’s major tourist and recreation centers," a GDOT news release stated.
“We hope this suspension of major construction work will allow motorists to get to and from their holiday destinations with less congestion and less aggravation,” said Grant Waldrop, district engineer at the GDOT office in White. “We understand that a lot of people are hitting the road for Memorial Day, the first holiday of the summer travel season, and we would like to make it a little easier for them to go through northwest Georgia."
GDOT notes that some work may continue on lesser-traveled state and local system roads and that incident or emergency maintenance-related lane closures could become necessary on any route.