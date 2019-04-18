Earlier this month, 10 Gordon County 4-H’ers competed at the Georgia 4-H Dairy Cattle Judging Contest, leaving with a wave of success in their wake.
Dairy cattle are scored on four major areas: frame (15 percent of score); dairy strength (25 percent), rear feet and legs (20 percent) and udder (40 percent). The 4-H’ers judged five classes of cattle on these areas, including Holstein winter yearlings, Holstein senior 2-year-olds, Jersey spring yearlings, Holstein aged cows, and Jersey 5-year-olds. Senior competitors, those in high school, had to give a set of reasons for how they placed the animals in three of the five classes. Junior competitors, those in fourth to eighth grades, had to give a set of reasons for how they placed the animals in one of the classes.
The Gordon County 4-H Junior Team, including Rebekah McElrath, Kylie Hurd, Hunter Petty, and Katie Reynolds, earned Champion Junior Team, with Katie Reynolds placing third overall, Hunter Petty placing fifth overall, Kylie Hurd placing sixth overall and Rebekah McElrath placing 13th overall as individuals.
The Gordon County 4-H Senior Team, including Annelies Carr, Breana Manning, Hannah McElrath, Gabrielle Ralston, Jazmine Ralston, and Bryson Smith, won by a convincing 30 points to earn the Honor of Champion Senior Team. By winning the state contest, the team earned the prestigious opportunity to represent the state of Georgia at the National 4-H Dairy Judging competition in Madison, Wisconsin, in October.
In an overwhelming fashion, all six of the seniors placed in the top 10 listed as follows; Jazmine Ralston, 10th; Breana Manning, ninth; Hannah McElrath, seventh; Annelies Carr, sixth; Gabrielle Ralston, second; and Bryson Smith was selected as high individual overall. Smith, by winning high individual overall, earned the honor of master 4-H’er as an individual, and he and teammates Gabrielle Ralston, Annelies Carr, and Hannah McElrath will be recognized in July at 4-H State Congress as earning Master 4-H’er status.
As part of their dairy judging practice prior to the contest, Gordon County 4-H partnered with Carroll County 4-H and toured several dairy cattle operations to judge classes and learn more about the dairy cattle industry. Operations toured included Berry College in Rome, Big Sandy Creek Dairy in Madison and Williams Dairy outside of Madison, where youth were able to go into the milking parlor and learn about the milking process firsthand.