The Floyd County Police Department has contacted the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to assist with investigation of an officer-involved shooting on Kingston Highway.
According to Floyd County police Sgt. Chris Fincher:
Officers with the multi-agency Rome-Floyd Metro Drug Task Force and SWAT team were serving a search warrant at 1933 Kingston Highway around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday. According to a GBI press release, Michael Lee Spears, 44, had the residence barricaded, and once officers made entry, Spears opened fire. Police returned fire and struck Spears.
Police described Spears as a "known gang member" and the injuries were non-life threatening. Members of the SWAT team rendered first aid and were able to stabilize him prior to EMS arrival. No officers were injured in the incident.
The officer involved in the incident is a Floyd County officer assigned to the SWAT team. Neither the police nor the GBI have released his identity as of Thursday afternoon.
The GBI will continue its independent investigation. Once complete, it will be provided to the Floyd County District Attorney’s Office for review.
Spears was recently released from Phillips State Prison in Gwinnett County after serving a two-year sentence on a 2017 incident where he fled from police on a motorcycle on Old Summerville Road. He also served other short stints in prison on possession of methamphetamine charges dating back to 2004, according to Georgia Department of Corrections records.