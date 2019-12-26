Heritage High School’s Gavin Chandler burst onto the cross country scene in 2018 as a freshman. He led the Generals with an average time of 18:39, garnered first team All-Region honors with a seventh-place finish at the 6-AAAA meet in Dalton and led the team with an 18:31 at the Class 4A Boys’ State Championships in Carrollton to earn a spot in the top 50.
Those accomplishments would eventually earn him a spot on the Catoosa-Walker County Boys’ Cross Country Dream Team — the only freshman named to the squad last year — and set the table for what was expected to be a big sophomore campaign...and that’s exactly what happened.
Chandler shaved off nearly 30 seconds from last year to finish with a season average of 18:03. He would break the 18-minute mark four times, including a season-best 17:35 at the Ridge Ferry Invitational. He would add a 17:36 at the Fast Break Challenge at Heritage and a 17:37 at the Front Runner Championships at Baylor. He placed seventh (18:06) at the 6-AAAA Championships in Jasper and ran a very respectable 18:59 at the State Championships in Carrollton.
Today, Chandler is being honored as the 2019 Catoosa County Boys’ Cross Country Runner of the Year.
“It feels good because I’ve put in a lot of work,” he stated. “Even though I didn’t have quite the season I really wanted to have, it still feels good to know I learned something.”
Chandler’s season is even more remarkable considering it almost didn’t even happen at all.
“I put in a good bit of work (my freshman year) and I was proud of what I did,” he explained. “I decided to put in double the work (this past summer). I was doing 50 miles a week, my times were getting fast and I was thinking my cross country season was going to be great.
“Then I started experiencing some growing pains (in my knees and legs) and each race just got worse and worse and more painful.”
Chandler said that he considered giving up on running, but eventually, the pains would subside and he would go on to finish off his all-star caliber year.
He said he is already looking forward to next year, armed with new knowledge about himself, both physically and mentally.
“I learned that I can push myself more that I ever have before,” he explained. “Next year, I’d like to be the region champ, I’d like to go run a sub-16:30 and I’d like to come in the top 20 at state too.”