A Garden Lakes man was in jail without bond Sunday, facing several felony drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Timothy Tauraus Harshaw, 39, of 24 Conway Place NW, had a large unmarked bottle of suspected hydrocodone in his pocket when he was stopped by police around 9 .m. Saturday on Shorter Avenue at Doughtery Road.
Harshaw also had a bottle containing a large quantity of oxycodone and two bags of marijuana packaged for sale.
He is charged with felony possession of marijuana and two counts of possessing a Schedule I or Schedule II controlled substance with intent to distribute.
Newspaper carrier facing forgery, drug charges
A Floyd County woman facing forgery and drug charges was in jail without bond Sunday night.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Jessica Rhea Monroe, 30, of 232 West Big Indian Trail, was arrested late Saturday at Walmart Supercenter, 825 Cartersville Highway, and charged with misdemeanor shoplifting.
In addition to several items Monroe left the store without paying for, she had five hydrocodone pills, a small bag of methamphetamine and some syringes containing meth.
She is additionally charged with the felonies possession of meth and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects.
Monroe also had an outstanding warrant charging her with forgery. She received a $10 check from a newspaper delivery customer as a Christmas tip and deposited it Dec. 15. On Dec. 19 she deposited the same check with the amount changed to $1,950.