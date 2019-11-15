ATLANTA — Georgia Tech formally appealed sanctions levied by the NCAA against its men’s basketball program.
The Atlantic Coast Conference school announced its notice of appeal last month and filed its written arguments with the governing body on Friday.
Georgia Tech is appealing a ban on postseason play this season, as well as scholarship reductions and limits on official visits.
The NCAA ruled in September that major recruiting violations were committed by one of head coach Josh Pastner’s former assistants, as well as an ex-friend. Pastner was not directly named in the NCAA’s findings and was largely cleared in the school’s own investigation.
In its appeal, Georgia Tech contended the penalties are based in significant part on an improper aggravating factor. It also claimed that the four-year length of the scholarship reduction penalty is arbitrary, and said the Committee on Infractions did not properly consider NCAA regulations when imposing limits on recruiting visits during home games over the next two seasons.
NFL
Falcons rule out Freeman, Hooper for game at CarolinaFLOWERY BRANCH — The Atlanta Falcons will be without running back Devonta Freeman, tight end Austin Hooper and safety Kemal Ishmael for Sunday’s game at Carolina.
All three were ruled out Friday. Freeman sustained a sprained foot in last weekend’s upset victory over New Orleans, while Hooper went down with a sprained knee. Ishmael won’t play against the Panthers because of a concussion.
The Falcons (2-7) will have starting cornerback Desmond Trufant, who is set to play for the first time since Week 5. He’s been out with a toe injury.
Quarterback Matt Ryan was limited in practice throughout the week while dealing with an ankle injury, but he will make his second straight start at Carolina.
College Football
AD: Muschamp is Gamecocks’ head coach ‘going forward’COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner said Will Muschamp will be the Gamecocks’ football coach “going forward.”
Tanner said in a statement Friday that he and new university president Robert Caslen “are fully supportive” of Muschamp’s leadership and development of players on and off the field.
Muschamp’s future has come under question because South Carolina is 4-6 this season. It’s a disappointing record for a team the coach said this summer was the deepest and most talented he has had at South Carolina. Muschamp has a record of 26-23 since taking over in December 2015.
The coach received a contract extension last December that runs through 2024 and pays him $4.4 million this year.
The Gamecocks (3-4 Southeastern Conference) play at Texas A&M (6-3, 3-2) on Saturday night. South Carolina’s final regular-season game is at home Nov. 30 against state rival in No. 3 Clemson.
Basketball
44 years after induction, Russell accepts Hall ringSPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Bill Russell said he is finally ready to be a Hall of Famer.
The 11-time NBA champion, five-time MVP, Olympic gold medalist and two-time NCAA champ said on Twitter on Friday that he was presented with his Hall of Fame ring in a private ceremony that came more than four decades after he was first selected for the shrine at Springfield, Massachusetts.
Russell did not attend his induction ceremony in 1975. He says he didn’t deserve to be the first black player inducted. He tweeted that “I felt others before me should have that honor.”
Russell’s tweet mentioned Chuck Cooper, who in 1950 was the first black player drafted by the NBA and who was inducted this year.