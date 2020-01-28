A portion of the downtown LaFayette Square collapsed in February 2018 and though the area has been cleared with protective fencing in place, it has been considered an eyesore ever since.
“This is where we stand now, trying to figure out how to do the demolition without damaging the adjacent properties that can be saved,” LaFayette City Manager, David
The City of LaFayette Codes Enforcement had sent a letter to the property owner Robert White prior to the collapse informing him that there were some structural issues that needed to be addressed before the building collapses. This letter was sent out thirty days before the building collapsed.
Since the collapsed property shared walls to the remaining part of the square, this put the Bradford building in danger of collapse as well as the connecting building Palace Place adjacent to it.
The county owns the building that was connected to the collapsed part of the square from behind and once used it as a court annex. The structural integrity of this building is also in question due to the collapse of the building.
There are lawsuits that are in process regarding the collapse.
“We’re having conversations with the property owners daily right now to try and figure out how to resolve this without a lawsuit,” Hamilton said.
Property owner Robert White was sent a letter from the City to clean things up and since then White has acquired the Bradford building and determined that would have to torn down. White then bought Palace Place and determined it too would have to come down. The current demolition plan, which is being refined by a professional engineer, is to remove the Bradford building, the Palace Place, and save the County Annex building and City Club building.
“We are working with the property owners and the adjacent property owners to get timeline together for cleaning it up and a plan to protect the remaining property that is still intact,” Hamilton.
Due to litigation process the property owner opted not to comment on this story.