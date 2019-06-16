Four Dizzy Dean District 1 champions were crowned last week with two of them hailing from Catoosa County.
In the 5-year-old tournament in Fort Oglethorpe, the Fort Oglethorpe Braves scored a 28-19 win over Ringgold in the finals on Sunday after Ringgold had defeated Summerville earlier in the day.
In Boynton, the 6-year-old Boynton Bombers took district honors with a 26-8 win over the LFO Warriors. The Bombers beat Summerville earlier in the day, 17-9, while the Warriors punched their ticket to the finals with a narrow 18-15 win over the Boynton Generals.
Last Monday night in Trenton, Boynton went 4-2 and advanced all the way to the elimination bracket final in the 7-year-old tournament before falling to host Dade County, 19-13, to earn third place. Summerville claimed the district title with a 23-15 win over Dade County. Ridgeland Youth Academy finished in fourth place and ended their tournament with a 2-2 record, while Ringgold went 0-2.
In Boynton, following pool play the prior weekend, the Boynton Young Guns defeated Murray County in the 9-year-old single elimination bracket, while the Ringgold Tigers knocked off the Fort Oglethorpe Reds.
Top-seeded Trion would slip past Boynton last Sunday to face Ringgold in the final last Monday night. The Bulldogs would win the district title with a 7-1 victory.Going into the new week, the 8-year-old Boynton Aces were set to face Murray County on Monday in Chickamauga for the right to face the North Georgia Nationals for the championship. The Boynton-Murray County winner would have to beat the Nationals twice on Monday to win the title. The Nationals got into the title game with a 13-5 win over Murray County this past Sunday afternoon. In the elimination bracket of the double-elimination tournament, also held this past Sunday, LFO Red slipped past the Chickamauga Cubs, 15-12, while Trion handled the Rock Spring Mustangs, 20-5. The Aces shut out LFO, 16-0, while Trion knocked out Summerville, 11-9. Boynton would then eliminate Trion, 13-10.
The 10-year old District Tournament was also being contested in Fort Oglethorpe and the LaFayette Rangers were the only local team still alive going into Monday. The Rangers, the top seed following pool play over the weekend, were slated to battle Murray County on Monday with the winner set to take on Summerville in the finals later that night.
In single elimination bracket play on Sunday, Murray County defeated LFO, 11-1. Ridgeland doubled up Gordon County, 8-4. Summerville beat the LaFayette Ramblers, 7-2, and Boynton got past Trion, 5-3. The Rangers defeated Ridgeland, 16-1, while Summerville got past Boynton, 8-5.
And in Summerville, the final four teams in the 11 and 12-year-old tournament were decided on Sunday. Gordon County defeated Summerville’s 11-year-olds, 12-2, while LaFayette’s 11-year-olds beat Murray County, 9-7
Monday’s semifinals included Trion versus Gordon County and the Summerville 12’s against the LaFayette 11’s. The winners of those games were scheduled to face off in the championship game Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m.
Due to newspaper deadlines, coverage of Monday and Tuesday’s championship games could not be included in today’s edition. Coverage will be found in the June 26 edition.