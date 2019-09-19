A local nonprofit, Friends of the Gordon Lee Mansion, held their annual Blue and Grey BBQ Festival on Sept. 14, 2019 on the grounds of the mansion in Chickamauga. During the festival, several Barbecue vendors were offering up chicken, pulled pork, and sandwiches while further back on the property, a quilt show was taking place. Upon walking onto the grounds of the mansion and festival, it was evident that there must be a hidden historical significance of the event.
After a brief conversation with almost anyone serving as a host for this event, that significance would quickly become less fuzzy. Upon speaking with a historian or doing research, it would become crystal clear.
The "Blue and Grey BBQ" originated in the year 1889 after the Civil War. During the war, men from both sides who battled in Chickamauga used Crawfish Springs, adjacent to the Gordon-Lee Mansion, as a water supply for the majority of the war itself.
According to NoogaToday, George H. Putney, of the 37th Indiana Infantry Regiment, was at Crystal Springs in 1863, and wrote the following:
“After going some distance, we came to Crawfish Springs. There we were permitted to fill our canteens, which we gladly did, as we knew the importance of water in a bottle. What a beautiful spring of water that was and is! Think of going from that pure life-giving fountain of clear, cold water, springing up in great abundance, to a great and dreadful battle where smoke and dust and toil and wounds and death hold high carnival. That is war!”
And so, as an unexpected turn of events, in 1889, after the war had ended, Crawfish Springs was the site of a historical union (and perhaps locally legendary) of the veterans of both the North and South. Some refer to the sides as the "blue and grey." At this reunion, the soldiers held a barbecue and feasted together. Military bands provided the entertainment, and they held a ceremony called "smoking for peace" where everyone smoked tobacco from a pipe. Each pipe was created from the wood at Snodgrass Hill and stems from rivercane cut at the banks of West Chickamauga Creek.
Until this year, the "Blue and Grey BBQ" is still held in Chickamauga, and though it is not as revolutionary as it was at the time, it is not meant to be groundbreaking. It is meant to be a celebration of Chickamauga's rich history and the peace between sides of what is debated to be the bloodiest war in U.S. History.