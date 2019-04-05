It’s that time of year again – base ball (two words) season!
That’s right, vintage base ball returns to the 6th Cavalry Museum and the Polo Field at the Historic Army Post in Fort Oglethorpe on Saturday, April 27 with a tripleheader. Thrill to the original sport played with no gloves, no strike zone and lots of fun.
The Lightfoot Club of Chattanooga will take on the Nashville Maroons at 11 a.m., followed at 1 p.m. with a game between the Mountain City Club of Chattanooga and the Quicksteps Club of Spring Hill, Tenn. The final match of the day keeps the Maroons on the field to take on the Lightfoot Club at 3.
“The season opener is always exciting, and this year will be no exception,” said Chris McKeever, director of the 6th Cavalry Museum. “It’s Free Museum Saturday for everyone that visits and patrons will get to see our newest exhibit, ‘History Unearthed – the Six Battles of Kurland’. You’ll get to watch vintage base ball, tour the museum and take a step back in time to learn about Fort Oglethorpe’s unique military history and the best part is that it’s all absolutely free.”
For those not familiar with vintage base ball, this is base ball played by rules, equipment, costume and culture of the 1860s. Think of it as living history through base ball. Players are all volunteers who incorporate the early history of base ball. The game, called a match, is played with wooden bats, no strike zone and no gloves. The arbiter, who today is known as the umpire, explains the rules and differences to the crowd. The players play for the sheer joy of playing and it shows.
Admission to the match and the 6th Cavalry Museum are free, as is parking. Spectators are asked to bring a lawn chair or blanket as there is no bleacher seating.
For more information about this event visit www.6thcavalrymuseum.orgor www.tennesseevintagebaseball.com.