The Ridgeland Panthers stood toe-to-toe with highly-regarded Troup Friday night in LaGrange, but the state-ranked Tigers would score 23 unanswered points in the final eight minutes of the game to pull away for a 59-24 victory at Callaway Stadium.
A busted play miraculously turned into a 40-yard halfback pass from Jordan Blackwell to Torrance Roberts to give Ridgeland the early lead. The Panthers would hold on downs, but they would fumble at the Troup 20-yard line late in the first quarter and the Tigers would answer one play later on an 80-yard touchdown pass from Kobe Hudson to Zy Varner, which tied the score.
Troup would score midway through the second quarter on a 37-yard touchdown catch by Mark-Anthony Dixon and a Trey Williams two-point conversion, but Terrance Roberts would return the ensuing kickoff 66 yards for the touchdown to cut Troup’s lead down to 15-13.
The Tigers would find the end zone once more before the end of the half on a 44-yard Hudson-to-Dixon touchdown pass and they would take a 22-13 lead into the locker room.
Hudson, the Class 4A and All-Classification Player of the Year candidate, scored on a 10-yard run in the third quarter — one of three rushing touchdowns he score in the final two periods — but still Ridgeland refused to go away. Blackwell would sprint 36 yards to paydirt with 1:56 left in the third to cut the margin down to a single score at 29-21.
Williams capped a 61-yard drive for Troup with a 26-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter, but after an exchange of fumbles, Middleton would connect on a 34-yard field goal to keep Ridgeland within striking distance, 36-24, with 8:48 to play.
But that’s when the athletic Hudson took over.
The future Auburn wide receiver, who had nearly 5,000 all-purpose yards for the Tigers last season, ripped off a 55-yard TD run and then capped a 71-yard drive on their next possession as he hit Varner on a 39-yard pass before racing in from 12 yards out.
Troup’s defense would add a safety to extend the lead to 52-24 and Williams would return the ensuing free kick back 65 yards for a score in the closing seconds.
Blackwell led the Panthers with 106 yards on 11 carries. Terrance Roberts added 49 yards on 13 carries, while Jonathan Woodall had four tackles and eight assists on defense. Darrian Burks picked up six tackles and two assists, while Tanner Counts had five tackles, five assists and picked off a pass.
Ridgeland (0-2) will have a week to regroup before they host another Top 10 team in Sandy Creek in the Panthers’ home opener on Sept. 13.