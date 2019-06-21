One person was seriously injured during a four-vehicle wreck at Turner McCall Boulevard and North Fifth Avenue just after 5 p.m. Friday night.
According to Rome Police reports:
A Dodge truck hauling a trailer loaded with a lawn tractor was east bound on Turner McCall Boulevard and apparently ran the red light at the intersection, striking a Nissan Altima and demolishing the front end of the passenger vehicle.
The truck then careened into a Toyota Highlander and Volkswagen Beetle that were stopped at the light heading toward West Rome.
Lt. Paul Greene with the Rome Police said that two independent witnesses told officers that the Dodge truck ran the light.
The female driver of the Altima was most seriously injured, though Greene said it did not appear as if her injuries were life threatening.
Police had not released any of the names of motorists at press time.
Traffic at the busy intersection was tied up for close to an hour. East bound traffic was detoured onto Fifth Avenue through downtown Rome while west bound traffic was detoured through a parking lot onto Fifth Avenue and around the wreck.
Doug Walker, associate editor
Drug task force arrests trio at motel
The Rome Floyd Metro Task Force arrested three county residents in a Sunrise Inn and Suites room on Friday just after midnight for reportedly having methamphetamine.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Dustin Wayne Womack, 29, of 210 Avenue C, Lindale, was a convicted felon who tried to hide his firearm by throwing it in a tub when he was arrested Friday morning. Womack was also found with over an ounce of methamphetamine. He is charged with felony trafficking meth, possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of meth possession of a firearm during a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and tampering with evidence. He is also charged with misdemeanor possession of a drug 0elated object.
Maggie Leann Harris, 24, of 192 Beard Lake Road, was found with Xanax, methamphetamine and a device used to smoke drugs. Harris is charged with felony possession of schedule IV drugs, possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of a drug related object.
Brandy Alice Mathis, 37, of 4714 Rockmart Road, Silver Creek, was found with methamphetamine and a device used to smoke drugs. Mathis is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of a drug-related object.
Man charged with taking over $2,100 from Home Depot
A Rome man was stopped on Turner McCall Boulevard and arrested for reportedly taking several items from the Hicks Drive Home Depot Thursday evening.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
George Edward Price, 41, of 1301 Martha Berry Blvd., walked out of Home Depot with a buggy full of items that were valued at $2,144.62. Items included a weed trimmer, radio, chainsaw and other items.
Price walked out of the parking lot and down Turner McCall Boulevard with a shopping cart with the items. When police tried to stop him he dumped the merchandise in the road and ran. Police apprehended him in the Chili's parking lot.
Price is charged with felony shoplifting and misdemeanor obstruction.
Report: Man wanted in Iowa arrested in Rome
Police questioned a man on North Broad who they found behind a closed business late Thursday night and after running his name found he was wanted in Iowa as well as reportedly driving a stolen vehicle.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Theon Demire Trammell, 27, of 2 Pine View Way, was arrested after police ran his name and found he was wanted in Iowa and was also driving a vehicle that was reported stolen from the same state.
Man charged with hindering a 911 call and assault
A Rome man was arrested early Friday morning after reports say he punched someone and kept them from calling 911.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Marquell Deandre Dammond, 27, of 412 Calhoun Ave., punched the victim in the eye, rendering it useless for some time, and stole the victim's phone while they were trying to call police.
Dammond is charged with felony aggravated battery, misdemeanor interference with a 911 call and theft by taking.
Woman charged with meth
A Lindale woman was arrested on Cave Spring Road with reported methamphetamine.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jasmine Marie Gonzales, 19, of 205 Avenue D, Lindale, was found with a crystal-like substance thought to be methamphetamine and is charged with felony possession of the drug along with a probation violation.