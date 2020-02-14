During the execution of a search warrant by the Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force, four people were arrested on multiple drug charges at 11 p.m. Thursday, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
The task force executed the search warrant at the home of David Michael Brock, 57, at 2531 Shorter Avenue Lot 58. Task force officers found one ounce of methamphetamine, digital scales, plastic baggies and numerous glass smoking devices.
More meth and less than one ounce of marijuana was found in the purse of Tracy Lynn Brock, 49, of Cedartown.
A prescription bottle without a name on the label containing liquid morphine was found at the residence.
Gerald Edward Pointer Jr., 48, of Calhoun, Peggy Sue Tillman, 43, of Fairmount, and both Brocks are all charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, trafficking methamphetamine and possession of meth with intention to distribute.
The four were are also charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession and possession and use of drug related objects.
David Brock is charged with a felony probation violation.
All four remained in jail Friday with no bond.
Silver Creek man charged with aggravated child molestation
A Silver Creek man was arrested on felony aggravated child molestation and sodomy charges for incidents between 2015 and 2019, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Bradley Elijah Norris, 22, engaged in sexual activity with a minor under the age of 10 between 2015 and 2019 at different residences in Floyd County.
He was arrested at Heritage Sleep Concepts LLC on Capitoline Drive.
Norris is also charged with felony sexual battery against a child under 16 and remained in jail Friday with no bond.
Cave Spring man arrested on child molestation, sexual battery charges
A Cave Spring man is charged with felony child molestation and sexual battery against child under the age of 16.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Howard Shelton Pledger, 43, touched the minor inappropriately multiple times from Dec. 2019 to Feb. 2020.
Pledger remained in jail Friday with no bond.