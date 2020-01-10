Four people were arrested at the intersection of Shorter Avenue and Tamassee Lane. All were charged with possession of methamphetamine.
According to Floyd County Jail Reports:
Michael Lynn Mitchell, Jr. of 5610 Quail Run Circle in Cedar Bluff, Alabama was stopped for making an improper turn at the intersection of Redmond and Shorter Avenue. Police found that his insurance was expired. He was also charged with meth possession when police found methamphetamine in his wallet.
Three other people were arrested with him by the same Rome Police officer.
Twinsal Lamar Allen, 43, of 614 Broad Street was arrested on meth possession charges and marijuana possession charges. All of these charges came with the intent to distribute because the officer found "several baggies" with drugs in them. He was also charged with Forgery in the 4th degree.
Ashyton Keldgin Weaver, 29, of 812 Oakland Ave. was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug related objects when the officer discovered a meth pipe with meth inside of it. The officer also found a bottle of E & J Brandy, resulting in an open container violation charge. Weaver also gave a false name and violated her probation, both of which she was charged for.
Christie Eyvonne Mitchell, 45, of 5584 Quail Run Circle in Alabama, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug related objects. The Rome police officer found a meth pipe under the accused's left breast.
All four remained in the Floyd County Jail without bond on Friday.