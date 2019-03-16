Northwest Georgians from Gordon County to Haralson County were in Rome Saturday for the revival of a home and garden show at the Forum River Center. Traffic was steady throughout the day and Forum General Manager Brent Poplin said planning is already underway for next year.
Billy Smith, general manager of the new Ag-Pro John Deere dealership said he was pleased with the traffic at the event. "We're trying to be a part of the community and we're excited to be here," Smith said. The new dealership had tractors of all sizes inside and outside of the Forum River Center for the show.
Poplin explained that the event was self-promoted. "We haven't had a Home and Garden Show in several years so we thought ti was time to bring it back," Poplin said. One of the things that encouraged Poplin was that he was able to get three major corporate sponsors for the event right away, River City bank, ACW Landscaping and Ace Hardware out of Lindale.
"We've gotten lots of entry forms for a grill giveaway. It's been very busy," said Andrew Wardlaw of ACW Landscaping. "I think they need to do two a year, Spring and Fall."
Poplin said that he was pleased with the number of vendors who participated in the event and said that he was considering a move to April next April to be closer to planting season.
Poplin said because the event had not been held in Rome in so many years that he wanted to make the first effort to revive the show a one-day only show and would wait to get reaction from the vendors as to whether or not to expand to a two or three-day show in the future. "We'll do what the vendors want," Poplin said. "They's all been a great bunch of folks to deal with."