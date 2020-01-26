The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga wrestling team had two individuals win titles at the Appalachian Open on Saturday. Sophomores Hunter Fortner and Matthew Waddell took the trophies at 174 and 184 pounds, respectively.
“We had some good results and it was a good test for us,” stated head coach Kyle Ruschell. “That was the first tournament win for Hunter since high school and Waddell took care of business.”
Fortner opened with a 7-5 decision over Appalachian State’s Barrett Blakely and a pin against Gardner-Webb’s Jacob Reames in the semifinals. He beat Campbell’s Cole Maddox (MD, 9-0) in the finals to improve to 8-13 overall.
Waddell had first period pins against App. State’s Mason Fiscella and Virginia’s Dawson Peck in his first two matches. He followed that with an 8-3 decision over Virginia Tech’s Cody Howard in the finals.
Junior Fabian Gutierrez (125) and sophomore Tanner Smith (149) both went 2-0 before bowing out of the tournament. Sophomore Aidan Murphy entered the event with a 1-11 record, but went 3-1 for a third-place finish at 141. Sophomores Tyler Shilson (157) and Drew Nicholson (165) and senior Rodney Jones (197) all had third-place finishes.
Up next for the Mocs is a big home match against Appalachian State this Sunday, Feb. 2. Action begins at 2 p.m. (Eastern) in McKenzie Arena and tickets are on sale now on GoMocs.com.
The Mocs are hosting an Alumni Weekend in conjunction with the Appalachian State match. The Alumni Party is set for the Holiday Inn Downtown (434 Chestnut Street) on Saturday, Feb. 1. The party begins at 7 p.m. and features a performance by former Moc J.R. Ward. Admission is $40 per person. For questions and to RSVP, contact Allie Ruschell at allie.ruschell@gmail.com.