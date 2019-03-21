Officials in the city of Fort Oglethorpe have signed off on the purchase of a new HVAC system for City Hall.
During the March 11 City Council meeting, Building and Zoning Director Rick Quarles presented the Mayor and Council with a recommendation to replace the existing outdated unit.
“The Department of Building Planning and Zoning recommends approval of a 30-ton HVAC unit,” Quarles said. “It’s to replace the 20-ton unit that serves central areas of City Hall, part of DFACS (The Department of Family and Children Services), and part of the courtroom area.”
Quarles said existing units at City Hall have aged significantly, and said other units have already been replaced.
In July 2018, the board purchased two five-ton units for the area of City Hall that houses the police department.
Quarles said the main unit in question is 35 years old.
“The unit currently is 1983 original equipment,” Quarles said. “This new unit will come with new curve adaptors, and they also need a crane to install in on the roof; it’s going to be a pretty big job. It’ll also have an economizer too, which is something that’ll keep compressors from wearing out.
The board unanimously approved the purchase of the new unit in the amount of $3,103.22.
Although the unit will support the main area of City Hall, Quarles says the building could need more upgrades in the future.
“We have 12,” Quarles said. “We replaced two in the evidence room, and we replaced one in the IT area, but there are still several up there.”