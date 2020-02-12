During its first meeting of the new year Monday night, Jan. 13, the city of Fort Oglethorpe swore in its reelected City Council members and appointed a new mayor pro tem for 2020.
Prior to the start of the official meeting, City Attorney Robert Stultz administered the oath of office for Mayor Earl Gray and council members Derek Rogers and Rhonda James.
Each official took the oath of office with his or her spouse holding a Bible for them.
When Mayor Earl Gray opened the floor for nominations during the meeting, Jim Childs, who served as mayor pro tem last year, offered the lone suggestion.
“I enjoyed doing it last year,” Childs said “I didn’t get to do it any because you (referring to Gray) were here every time, but anyway. I’m going to nominate Ms. Rhonda James.”
Paula Stinnett seconded the nomination, and the City Council members unanimously approved the appointment.
“Congratulations Ms. James,” Gray said.