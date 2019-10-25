The cities of Fort Oglethorpe and Ringgold recently settled up on their annual property tax invoices with the County Tax Commissioner’s Office.
On Monday, Oct. 14, the City Councils for both municipalities approved paying their annual invoices after they were presented by their respective city managers.
In Fort Oglethorpe, City Manager Jennifer Payne-Simpkins explained the $12,000 bill and how the fees are charged.
“This is an annual item that we bring before you – in 2017 we entered into a five-year agreement with the Catoosa County Tax Commissioner for collection services for our property taxes,” Payne-Simpkins said. In first year of the contract, we were billed at a rate of $3 per parcel – in 2018 we were billed at a rate of $3 per parcel, and then for 2019 we will also billed $3 per parcel. In 2019, at this stage, it covers 4,068 real and personal property bills and 11 mobile home bills.”
According to Payne-Simpkins, the total amount owed in 2019 is $12,237.
Later that evening, at Ringgold’s meeting; City Manager Dan Wright gave a similar breakdown that costs his city nearly half as much due to the difference in properties.
“We just received the commissioner’s 2019 billing for this year’s property taxes – it’s going to cover 1,921 bills, 16 mobile home bills, 134 heavy duty equipment bills, and the total invoice is $6,213,” Wright explained. “Of that, $3,106.50 goes to the Board of Commissioners, and then $3,106.50 goes to the Tax Commissioner.”
Both invoices were unanimously approved by each board.