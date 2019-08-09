Officials in Fort Oglethorpe have approved a change order for its round-a-bout project at Mack Smith Road and Steele Road that’ll include moving a main sewer line.
During the July 22 City Council meeting Public Works Director Jeff Long explained that the round-a-bout project is progressing nicely, but that the sewer main needs to be moved.
“This change order is to authorize the contractor to relocate the existing four-inch PVC sewer force main that runs along the east side of Mack Smith Road and through the proposed traffic circle,” Long said. “This will be around the new traffic circle, and the request for the change order is $12,900. The contractor is Talley Construction.”
The project’s construction bid was awarded to Talley Construction in April at cost of $490,661.67. The change order now puts the project just over a half million dollars.
Long pointed out that the additional funding for the change order will come from the city’s fund balance.
Councilman Jim Childs asked about the timetable for the round-a-bout project, which is planned as a way to help traffic flow along Mack Smith Road at Steele Road.
“When will that be done; the round-a-bout,” Childs asked.
“I’m thinking it’ll be November,” Long replied.
The board unanimously approved the change order 4-0.
In early 2018, the city accepted two land donations as part of the roundabout plan: a 0.58-acre donation from ERTH Inc. and a 0.03-acre piece from Emerson Properties.
The roundabout plan came into the fold after an extensive traffic study was conducted when rezoning for a 60-home housing development on Steele Road was approved in late 2017.