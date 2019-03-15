Fort Oglethorpe’s Mayor and City Council issued a proclamation Monday night, March 11 for the academic and athletic achievements of Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe senior Macey Gregg.
Before the meeting’s general agenda items were addressed, City Manager Jennifer Payne-Simpkins read the proclamation, which highlighted Gregg’s achievements both in the classroom and in athletic competition.
“Gregg demonstrated exceptional leadership in her academic and athletic career in soccer, volleyball, track, and basketball,” Payne-Simpkins read.
Gregg’s most notable athletic accomplishments include three consecutive years of being named to the 6 AAA All-Region Team in volleyball and basketball and being named 2017-2018 Catoosa County female athlete of the year.
On the court, Gregg is the all-time leading scorer for women’s basketball in the history of LFO high school with 1,622 points, which accompanied 449 career rebounds, 167 assists, 236 steals, and 64 blocked shots.
“Therefore, by this proclamation, the Mayor and the city of Fort Oglethorpe proclaims Macy Gregg a local multi-sport superstar and hereby expresses the appreciation of the mayor and citizens of the city for her fine contributions,” Payne-Simpkins said.