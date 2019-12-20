The Fort Oglethorpe Police Department will soon add two new SUVs to its fleet of vehicles after the City Council approved a bid award on Dec. 9.
During the meeting, Captain Keith Sewell presented the bid recommendation to the board and represented his department due to Chief Mike Helton currently serving as interim city manager.
“I appear before you tonight on behalf of the police department to request approval for the purchase of two sport utility vehicles (SUV) from Brannen Motor Company for total of $66,600,” Sewell said. “These two vehicles are 2020 Ford Police Interceptor Sport Utility Vehicles.”
Captain Sewell explained that the department recently collected bids, at which time only one dealer submitting a quote that fit the department’s needs.
“The police department did conduct a bid process and received three bid responses, which included Prater Ford, Jenkins Chrysler, and Brannen Motor Company – Brannen Motor Company was the only company that could meet all the bid criteria,” Sewell explained. “Funding for this purchase will be acquired through the existing 2019 budget.”
The board unanimously approved the bid award 5-0, and after the vote, Chief Helton took a moment to address his recent appointment to interim city manager.
“I appreciate the Council and express my thanks for allowing me the opportunity to serve in this capacity,” Helton said. “I look forward to serving with you here.”
Helton takes over for former City Manager Jennifer Payne-Simpkins, who left the city Dec. 3. Prior to serving as chief of police, Helton spent several years as Catoosa County manager.
“This past week has been a whirlwind in many ways – I’ve been catching up with our department directors, the projects you have going on in the city; the fire department transition process working with the county, and all of items that come along with end of the year business,” Helton said. “I just wanted to express my gratitude for you allowing me to serve.”