Fort Oglethorpe officials recently approved the purchase of new radios for both its police and fire departments as part of an ongoing three-year replacement plan.
During the July 23 City Council meeting, Police Chief Mike Helton and Fire Chief Bruce Ballew requested 10 new radios for each department, which is identical to last year’s request.
In July 2017, Helton explained that the radios his department uses were becoming obsolete. Motorola, the company that manufactures the radios, informed numerous agencies that replacement parts for the existing radios simply weren’t being made anymore.
This news prompted Helton, Ballew, and the city to take part in a three-year replacement plan to replenish the equipment in three phases.
After each department got the first 10 last year, the board unanimously approved the purchase of 20 new radios for this year.
The police department last year introduced a three-year replacement plan for our portable radios,” Helton explained. “Like the fire department, ours are being rendered obsolete. The radio shop and Motorola have notified every one that they have no more replacement parts; they’re not being made as of the end of this year.”
Helton says all the department’s radios will be replaced after the third installment of the plan next year, and that he met with Catoosa County EMA, 911, and the Sheriff’s Department to find the best prices.
The cost of the 10 new radios came in at $46,496.50, which is what was spent last year.
Helton added that there was a discount that was part of the overall agreement
“They did not lower the prices, but they did offer a trade-in price saving us all $337 per radio,” Helton explained. “So, police department wise, that’s a savings of $3,370. We didn’t get that the last time.”
Ballew explained that his department’s radios cost a little bit more than those ordered by the police department, and the difference is related to size and durability.
“We also get the $337 back on each radio, but our total cost is $55470,” Ballew said. “There is a difference in the cost; the radios for the department are more ruggedized, and the microphones in the radios have larger buttons for use when you have gloves on.”
Last month, Catoosa County approved a similar three-year program for four of its departments; Emergency Management, 911, Fire, and the Sheriff’s Department.