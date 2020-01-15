Nearly a month after approving the purchase of two new SUVs for its police department, the city of Fort Oglethorpe has agreed to purchase the necessary lighting equipment for the new vehicles.
During the first meeting of the new year on Monday evening, Jan. 13, Fort Oglethorpe Police Captain and Acting Chief Keith Sewell presented bid results for the lighting equipment to the board.
“I’m here before you tonight on behalf of the police department to request approval to purchase two emergency lighting packages from West Chatham Warning Devices for a total of $7,414.12,” Sewell said.
Before the end of the year, on Dec. 9, the Council approved the purchase of two Ford Police Interceptor SUVs Explorer vehicles from Brannen Motor Company in the amount of $66,600.
The new lighting purchase will help outfit the vehicles so they’re ready for the road.
According to Sewell, three companies bid on the equipment with the Savannah-based West Chatham Warning Devices offering the best price.
“The police department did solicit and received three separate quote responses from companies,” Sewell said. “West Chatham was the most responsive bidder and assured that the lighting packages would be installed in three working days.”
Ultimately, the Council unanimously approved the bid by way of a 5-0 vote.