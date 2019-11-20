Report for Nov. 1-7
- Richard Bradley Thurman, 47, of 6623 Holder Road, Harrison, TN arrested on charges of driving while license revoked and tag light requirement.
- Thomas Anderson, 38, of 214 Colony Circle, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of theft by taking.
- Robert Earl Kirk, 74, of 145 Chandler Road, Chickamauga arrested on charges of driving while unlicensed and operating unregistered vehicle.
- Kasey Darlene Wortman, 37, of 111 South Germantown Road, Chattanooga arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and theft by shoplifting.
- Neftali Diaz, 30, of 333 Highway 82, Wynona, MS arrested on charges of driving while unlicensed and tag light violation.
- Paisley Lyn Lemons, 27, of 7 Cindy Circle, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, distracted driving (failure to obey hands-free law) and operation of unregistered vehicle.
- Calesta Jo Manasco, 33, of 957 Townsend Lane, Tunnel Hill arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
- Coby Wade Craig, 24, of 804 Spencer Street, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, failure to maintain lane, following too close and possession of a controlled substance.
- Jennifer Frizzell, 36, of 4103 Dayton Blvd., Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs and headlight violation.
- Ashley Dawn Seay, 24, of 106 Leona Drive, Ringgold arrested on charges of distracted driving, driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane and failure to obey traffic control device.
- Jamie Denise Alexander, 42, of 301 Alpine Drive, Rossville arrested on charges of affixing tag to misrepresent vehicle identity, outstanding warrant, defective tail light and no proof of insurance.
- Kevin Wayne Goss, 48, of 6669 North Marbletop Road, Chickamauga arrested on charges of defective brake lights, driving while license suspended, possession of drug-related objects and possession of schedule II controlled substance.
- Kayla Nicole Starnes, 23, of 6674 Ringgold Road, East Ridge arrested on a probation violation.
- Justin Marshall Carroll, 33, of 904 Magnolia Street, Layette arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Jason Dana Elrod, 38, of 7 Fieldstone Drive, Ringgold arrested on a charge of public intoxication.
- Ronald David Bailey, 30, of 28 Frontier Drive, Rossville arrested on a charge of aggravated assault.
- Christopher Shane Jenkins, 44, of 1020 North Long Hollow Road, Chickamauga arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, suspended registration and failure to obey a traffic control device.
- Cameron Scott Firestone, 30, of 2008 Troy Lane, Hoke Bluff, AL arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended.
- Jerrett Dewayne Haynes, 26, of 1323 County Road 122, Fort Payne, AL arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and tag light violation.
- Rebecca Grace Hedrick, 42, of 1531 Burns Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on an outstanding warrant.
- Eugene David Fitzgerald Hall, 54, of 727 East 11th Street, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
- Casi Janet Ceralo, 25, of 315 Brookhaven Circle, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and tag light violation.
- Autmn Kayla Ambrosio, 733 James Street, Rossville arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana,
- Craig Alan Sanborn, 30, of 118 General Bushrod Johnson Avenue, Chickamauga arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, operation of vehicle without current license plate and writing, sending, or reading text while driving.
- Jamie Clay Cordell, 23, of 51 Robin Ann Lane, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked and possession of schedule II.
Citation statistics
- Speeding: 5
- Failure to exercise due care: 4
- Entering or crossing roadway: 2
- License required: 3
- Disorderly conduct: 1
- Suspended registration: 3
- Failure to obey stop signs and/or yield signs: 2
- Driving while license suspended or revoked: 7
- Driving on roadways laned for traffic: 2
- Driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs: 3
- Rights of owners of real property: 1
- Failure to replace lost license plate, revalidation or county decal: 1
- Failure to obey traffic control devices: 3
- License to be carried and exhibited on demand: 3
- Failure to obey hands-free law: 12
- Missing/defective headlights: 1
- Brake lights and turn signals required: 1
- Use of “fighting words”, obscene and/or vulgar language: 1
- Possession of marijuana: 2
- Public drunkenness: 1
- Required position & methods of turning: 1
- Following too closely: 4
- Theft by shoplifting: 1
- Missing/defective tail lights: 5
- Proof of insurance required: 3
- Operation of vehicle without current plate: 12
- Use of license plate to misrepresent identity of vehicle: 1
Report for Nov. 8-14
- Christy D. Hale, 45, of 209 Wauhatchie Pike, Chattanooga arrested on an outstanding warrant.
- Jason Tran, 21, of 821 Gold Ct., Acworth, GA arrested on a charge of obtaining a prescription by fraud.
- Jerry Lamar Pursley, 54, of 13 Edgewood Circle, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of public drunkenness.
- Joshua C. Remington, 36, of 3101 East 30th Street, Chattanooga arrested on charges of possession of schedule II methamphetamine and an outstanding warrant.
- Stephen Lee Kelley, 48, of 902 Crittenden Avenue, Chickamauga arrested on a charge of battery.
- Joseph Arron Waddle, 38, of 120 N. Nickajack Road, Flintstone arrested on a charge of theft by taking.
- Julio Cesar Montes-Flores, 30, of 4105 Dayton Blvd., Chattanooga arrested on a charge of driving while unlicensed.
- Rhonda Holland Crabtree, 64, of 9004 Highway 193, Chickamauga arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Michael Aaron Moore, 31, of 73 Carrol Drive, Ringgold arrested on charges of reckless driving and an outstanding warrant.
- Hab Wallace Payne, 40, of 35 Everglades Blvd., Rossville arrested on a charge of giving false information to police.
- Michael Garrick, 46, of 105A Orgain Drive, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of driving on a revoked license.
- James Darian Harmon, 46, of 7761 Budding Vine Lane, Knoxville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and failure to obey a traffic control device.
- Joseph Wayne McCarty, 35, of 727 East 11th Street, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and too fast for conditions.
- Andrew Byron McCarty, 36, of 1823 Lafayette Road, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a probations violation.
- Krista Morgan Ledford, 19, of 114 Ridgewood Circle, Chickamauga arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Citation statistics
- Speeding: 4
- Entering or crossing roadway: 1
- License required: 1
- Vehicles to drive on right side of roadway: 1
- Suspended registration: 1
- Seatbelt violations: 1
- Driving while license suspended or revoked: 3
- Possession of open container of alcoholic beverage while operating vehicle: 1
- Reckless driving: 1
- Challenges to speed limits & other traffic regulations: 1
- Failure to obey traffic control devices: 2
- License to be carried and exhibited on demand: 1
- Registration and license requirements: 4
- Failure to obey hands-free law: 13
- Public drunkenness: 1
- Following too closely: 1
- Vehicles turning left: 1
- Theft by shoplifting: 2
- Proof of insurance required: 1
- Operation of vehicle without current plate: 6