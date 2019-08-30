Arrests for Aug. 9-15
- Allison Nicole Goldsmith, 40, of 49 Raintree Lane, Ringgold arrested on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, affixing tag to misrepresent, mirror requirements, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and window tint violations.
- Travis James Pedigo, 43, of 408 Carson Road, Chattanooga arrested on charges of alteration of license plate, driving while license suspended, expired tag and giving false information to police.
- Juan Edenilson Ventura Maldonado, 21, of Rossville arrested on charges of failure to dim headlights, driving while unlicensed, failure to maintain lane and possession of marijuana.
- Ben Huffman Henson, 58, of 336 Bonds Road, Chickamauga arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane and failure to obey traffic control device.
- Aubrey T. Rawls, 19, of 5310 Central Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Consuela J. Henderson, 20, of 2614 Woodside Street, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Steven Wayne Acuff, 51, of 4219 Old Woodland Drive, Ooltewah arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and stalking.
- Christopher Lee Peppers, 28, of 633 Graysville Road, Ringgold arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, following too closely and open container of alcohol while operating vehicle.
- Carlos Morales, 34, of 4021 Patton Edwards Drive, East Ridge arrested on charges of driving while unlicensed and failure to obey traffic control device.
- Julio Margarito Rosales Peraza, 20, of 104 Park Street, Chickamauga arrested on charges of defective tag lights, expired tag and driving while unlicensed.
- James Benjamin Beaver, 24, of 45 Edgewood Circle, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on probation violation.
- Travis Knight Johnson, 28, of 112 Van Cleve Street, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
- Maureen M. Marker, 54, of 2410 Bailey Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Falicia Danielle Blakemore, 24, of 86 Morning Dove Drive, Rock Spring arrested on an outstanding warrant.
- Charles Edward Parks, 44, of 902 Salem Road, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, affixing tag to misrepresent, defective headlight and driving through gore/median.
Citation statistics
- Speeding: 9
- License required: 7
- Expired licenses: .1
- Failure to obey stop signs and/or yield signs: 2
- Driving on roadways laned for traffic: 2
- Seatbelt violations: 2
- Driving on divided highways: 1
- Missing/defective mirrors: 1
- Driving while license suspended or revoked: 1
- Missing/defective tail lights: 2
- Use of multiple-beam road lighting equipment: 1
- Failure to exercise due care: 2
- Suspended registration: 4
- Possession of open container of alcoholic beverage while operating vehicle: 1
- Driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs: 2
- Failure to obey hands-free law: 15
- Required position & methods of turning at intersections: 2
- Vehicles approaching or entering intersection: 1
- License to be carried and exhibited on demand: 1
- Following too closely: 2
- Window tint violations: 2
- Theft by shoplifting: 2
- Alteration of license plates: 1
- Removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal: 2
- Operation of vehicle without current plate: 7
- Failure to obey traffic control device: 19
- Possession of marijuana: 2
Arrests for Aug. 16-22
- James Thomas Silvers, 19, of 40 Lincoln Drive, Rossville arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, driving while unlicensed and failure to obey traffic control device.
- Vivien Leigh Velazquez, 20, of 167 Lina Circle, Ringgold arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and failure to maintain lane.
- Kayla Louise Hull, 22, of 3454 Lakeview Drive, Rossville arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
- Elysia L. Wimpy, 20, of 3001 East 45th Street, Chattanooga arrested on an outstanding warrant.
- Eric Harace Horton, 31, of 3001 East 45th Street, Chattanooga arrested on an outstanding warrant.
- Austin Shannon Dyer, 19, of 404 Oglethorpe Ridge Lane, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of public drunkenness.
- Travis Mauria Martin, 29, of 1214 Grove Street, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving on a revoked license and failure to obey traffic control device.
- Yasko Hunt, 30, of 31 Cinderella Drive, Ringgold arrested on charges of forgery and violation of Georgia’s controlled substance act.
- Michael Shane Cagle, 42, of 272 Groover Road, Spring City, TN arrested on charges of forgery, violation of Georgia’s controlled substance act and an outstanding warrant.
- Joshua Ray Baker, 30, of 2884 Lafayette Road, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of pedestrian under the influence.
- Dennis Dewayne Cruse, 48, of 384 McDonald Road, Rossville arrested on charges of possession of schedule II narcotic, giving false information to police and loitering and prowling.
- Meredith Dawn Wise, 45, of 20 Dogwood Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of disorderly house.
- Jacob Christian Grant, 21, of 20 Dogwood Circle, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of theft by taking.
- Brandon Lee Sholtz, 22, of 150 Timothy Drive, Ringgold arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, open container and failure to maintain lane.
- Ibarra Santiaga, 65, of 210 West Charles Street, Greenville, MI arrested on a charge of pedestrian under the influence.
- Rodney Sandor Dasco, 49, of 4519 Woodland Drive, Ooltewah arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, driving on suspended license and loitering and prowling.
- Nicholas L. Stroud, 35, of 53 Harrison Avenue, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, operation of unregistered vehicle and tag light violation.
- Zaragoza Refugio Bermudez, 49, of 7481 Pinewood Drive, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane.
- Charles E. Funk, 57, of 128 Sagebrush Lane, Rossville arrested on a charge of failure to stop at the scene of an accident.
- Luke Vandame Bryson, 23, of 3202 Westonia Drive, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of public intoxication.
- Jeremy Todd Bentley, 39, of 3521 N. Marbletop Road, Chickamauga arrested on charges of simple battery and theft by shoplifting.
- Nithida Somsanith, 36, of 312 Greenfield Drive, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and too fast for conditions.
- Angela Brown, 42, of 1274 Graysville Road, Ringgold arrested for failure to appear on a charge of driving under the influence.
- Kimberly Renee Kirk, 34, of 194 McCallie Road, Flintstone arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and failure to obey traffic control device.
- Laura Carolyn Cook, 47, of 406 Lawrence Drive, Rossville arrested on probation violation/DUI alcohol.
- Allen Morrow, 37, of 6909 County Road 319, Alvarado, TX arrested on charges of possession of schedule IV controlled substances, possession of drug-related objects, drugs not in original container and permitting unlawful operation of a motor vehicle.
- Paul Ronald Smoot-Rizzo, 29, of 5524 FM 2738 Burleson, Johnson, TX arrested on charges of driving while unlicensed, driving under the influence of drugs, drugs not in original container, possession of schedule IV controlled substances and possession of drug-related objects.
- Jeremy Terrell Jones, 21, of 6227 Harrison-Ooltewah Road, Harrison, TN arrested on a charge of theft by taking.
Citation statistics
- Speeding: 10
- License required: 2
- Operation of vehicle on approach of authorized emergency vehicle: 1
- Failure to signal turn or lane change: 2
- Impeding traffic flow: 1
- Driving on roadways laned for traffic: 3
- Vehicle turning left: 2
- Seatbelt violations: 5
- Missing/defective headlights: 1
- Driving while license suspended or revoked: 8
- Missing/defective tail lights: 1
- Reckless driving: 1
- Failure to exercise due care: 3
- Suspended registration: 1
- Possession of open container of alcoholic beverage while operating vehicle: 2
- Driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs: 4
- Pedestrians under the influence of alcohol or drugs: 2
- Public drunkenness: 2
- Use of “fighting words”, obscene and/or vulgar language: 1
- Failure to obey hands-free law: 16
- Duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of accident: 1
- Following too closely: 1
- Use of license plate to misrepresent identity of vehicle: 2
- Operation of vehicle without current plate: 6
- Failure to obey traffic control device: 10