The new playground going in at Gilbert-Stephenson Park in Fort Oglethorpe is still looking a little muddy and barren but, says Director of Public Works Jeff Long, some of that is because of the weather, which can be summed up as wet much of the time.
In spite of Mother Nature, there has been progress. “Storm drainage is about 95% complete,” says Long. “And some of the equipment in the adult area has been installed.”
Weather-permitting, Long says he expects the playground to be finished within the first two weeks of March.