A planned development that would have brought several senior living apartments to Dyer Bridge Road hit a major snag April 22 when Fort Oglethorpe’s City Council failed to even motion for approval.
During the public hearing, developer Gary Hammond presented his plan to erect 72 low-to-medium income apartments for seniors on the 14-acre parcel at 987 Dyer Bridge Road while requesting annexation into the city and rezoning from commercial to a planned development for mixed use.
“Our motto is partnering with communities to provide quality, lasting homes to the residents – I can’t do this without you,” Hammond said.
Hammond, who has developed more than 30 communities in the southeast, said his main goal was providing housing for seniors living on fixed incomes.
“Instead of renting for $1,500 a month, which is pretty typical for new independent living market rate, they’ll rent for $675 per month,” Hammond said. “The community will be professionally managed and residents will be required to have a source of income to pay their rent. Depending on household size, incomes will range between $8 to $14 per hour, or $1,400 to $2,500 per month.”
Hammond added that the apartment community would also promote wellness among tenants and offer a series of on-site organized social activities. Hammond said the complex would offer four apartments for the fully handicapped and two for the audio or visually impaired.
“That land currently has no road frontage, and no commercial appeal, Hammond opined. “It’s a 72-unit retirement home; 31 one-bedrooms and 42 two-bedrooms that will sit up on the hill with beautiful views of Fort Oglethorpe I think it’s very worthy of your respect, and I think you’ll be very proud of it when it’s finished.”
Realtor Steve Abercrombie spoke in support of the project and Hammond’s reputation as a developer. Abercrombie said the property was listed three years ago and has only had two written offers to date.
“I think that this development would bring a lot to Dyer Bridge Road area,” Abercrombie said. “I don’t believe it will ever be developed in retail to be honest with you, and I do think this would do a lot for that hill.”
Resident Donald Wallin was the only person to speak in opposition of the proposed development, claiming that low-income housing leads to increased drug activity.
A 28-year resident of the neighborhood, Wallin says he encountered a strange man wander into his home a few years ago who lived in a nearby low-income apartment. Wallin says the man was “drugged out of his mind” and searching for his cat.
“I need a whole lot more of those,” Wallin said. “Low to medium income apartments; they always move more people in there with them.”
Ultimately, the annexation request failed due to lack of a motion, and without the property annexed into the city, the board didn’t need to take action on the rezoning request.