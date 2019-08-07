For Oglethorpe’s work to upgrade sewer pump stations in town continues to progress with the closeout of one project and the purchase of equipment to complete another.
During the most recent City Council meeting on July 22, Public Utilities Director Phil Parker asked for the board’s approval of a change order for one contract, and the purchase of two motors to upgrade another area in need.
“This is a request to purchase two pump motor combinations – it’s a submersible pump station,” Parker explained. “It’s located at the Parkside Nursing Home. The nursing home has done quite a bit of expansion with Memorial Georgia getting back going again, and we’ve had an increase in flows at this station.”
Parker says the pump station was originally built in 1995 with one of the motors upgraded in 2015. He also opined that purchase of the new motors would complement other areas of the station and would have it setup for prime efficiency moving forward.
“This will be a complete upgrade,” Parker said. “The wet well is in good shape and everything. By the addition of these motors, this station will be pretty much up to date and all new. We want to purchase the equipment from Xylem Water Solutions, and it’ll be at a purchase price of $22,456.32."
In addition to unanimously approving the purchase of the new motors, the board likewise approved a final change order for closeout of the Beaver Road/Westside pump station upgrade.
“The Beaver Road and Westside pump station has been complete for about three or four months,” Parker said. “Beaver Road pump station has been online now for about a month. Everything is operating fine, as expected, as it should be, and this is a final change order to adjust the prices for exact items. It’s an increase in the contract price of $13,799.22, and this will close out that project. We had some issues that cost us some extra time, but everything is up and running now and in good shape.”