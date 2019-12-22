The city of Fort Oglethorpe recently renovated the old courtroom that usually houses its City Council meetings.
For the past few meetings, officials have had to bounce around to other meeting spaces while the general meeting space was under construction; however, during the Dec. 9 meeting, Mayor Earl Gray assured the work is complete and ready for use again.
“We are finally back home,” Gray said. “We have been under construction – for those of y’all who have been to the Council meetings, we’ve had to meet in a few different places, but it’s complete now and I think it looks great.”
The renovation included an overhaul of the Council bench area, which created new space for officials, replacement of the old carpet with new laminate flooring, stonework on the back walls behind the Council bench, and fresh paint.
Gray said the city also saved money by having city crews do the work.
“Every bit of this was done in house,” Gray said. “We didn’t have to contract and go out and spend any money – we did it all right here. We’ve got a pretty good crew and this is the result of it. When you’ve got people working for you that can do this kind of work, it sure saves the city a lot of money. It sure looks good and we’re glad to be back in here.”
In other business during the Dec. 9 meeting, the officials unanimously approved its annual membership renewal with the Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce for 2020 in the amount of $5,100.