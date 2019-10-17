The city of Fort Oglethorpe recognized the outstanding achievements of the Lakeview Middle School Lady Warrior softball team with a proclamation during its Oct. 14 meeting.
During the meeting, Council lady Rhonda James read the proclamation, which characterizes the team’s players and coaches as “local superstars,” while Mayor Earl
Gray also dotted on the team’s accomplishments.
“We’re glad you ladies are here tonight,” Gray said. “It looks like y’all decided to be the outstanding team in our community this year. We kind of let the football team have it last year and it must have made you young ladies mad because y’all decided to go do it this year.”
The proclamation showed the city’s appreciation for Lady Warriors who finished the season with an overall record of 14-1, which included six shutouts.
The Lady Warriors were dominant both at the plate and in the field by scoring 114 runs and only allowing 24 to opponents while striking out 31-percent of their opposition in route to winning the 2019 North Georgia Athletic Conference for the first time since 2006.
“Congratulations to you all,” Gray exclaimed.