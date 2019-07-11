The Fort Oglethorpe Fire Department will soon have additional equipment in play for communication after the City Council approved the purchase of new radios and pagers.
During the July 8 City Council meeting, Fire Chief Bruce Ballew presented the equipment request to the board and explained the need the upgrade in communication.
“We’re requesting your approval for the purchase of portable radios and pagers for the fire department,” Chief Ballew said. “We’ve decreased the number of portable radios that we will purchase after the ISO came through and gave us the new rating – we found we will not need as many radios as we thought we would need, so we’ve downgraded that from 10 to five.”
Ballew added that the pagers will provide and added layer in notifying firefighters of calls.
“It was also recommended that we have secondary means of alerting our firefighters because they don’t recognize the cell phone alerting, so we’re requesting to purchase 14 personal pagers,” Ballew explained.
With a discount of $1,104 added to the initial total of $36,995.42, the new equipment comes in at a cost of $35,891.42.
he new radios will add to the ongoing replenishment of the department’s communication fleet. In April, three new APX 4500 megahertz radios were purchased from Motorola Solutions in the amount of $10,702.20.