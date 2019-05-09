Fort Oglethorpe’s City Council has approved the first construction phase for its upcoming dog park being erected near City Hall.
During the April 22 City Council meeting, City Manager Jennifer Payne-Simpkins presented the latest update on the endeavor, which included the fundraising efforts of the Bark City Committee, and approval of the fencing to be installed to enclose the park.
“The Bark City Committee formed in 2018 with the objective of building a dog park, in our city,” Payne-Simpkins said. “The committee has held six fundraisers and accepted donations totaling $137,733.35. Additionally, City Council provided a budget of $15,000 for the establishment of a dog park.”
Payne-Simpkins says the Bark City Committee worked with Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School on the design of the dog park enclosure.
“The selected design includes a double gate entry and separate sections for large and small dogs to play safely off of a leash,” she explained. “The entryway of the selected design includes wrought iron detail with brick columns, which will be added as a phase II of the dog park enclosure project.”
The land the park is being constructed on is a 0.76-acre parcel donated by DBJ Realty in 2018 that connects to an approximate 1.25 acre parcel that was already on city property.
The board unanimously approved the first phase for 1,300 linear feet of five-foot tall black vinyl-coated chain link fence to be erected to enclose the area of the park at a total cost of $16,350.