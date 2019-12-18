The city of Fort Oglethorpe has an official theme song after the Mayor and City Council approved a resolution adopting the newest tune from hometown songwriting hero James Rogers.
During the Dec. 9 City Council meeting, Rogers stopped by to perform the song, “My Hometown,” and offer it as a gift to the city.
“I’ve always written songs and love to write songs, and I thought we (the city) should have a song,” Rogers said of his first idea for the tune.
The song was first performed by Rogers on Nov. 9, 2019 at the dedication of the city’s Honor Park: a Tribute to Those Who Served. After it was so well received, Rogers decided to fine tune it a little more lyrically, and then give it to the city.
“Slowly but surely, as always, the angels sang and I started coming up with lyrics and stuff,” Rogers explained. “I wanted to write this thing and I want to give it to Fort Oglethorpe – it’s your song and it belongs to you. If some good can come from it, then I want to use it for good.”
Per the resolution, the song will be used to represent the city moving forward.
“The city of Fort Oglethorpe graciously acknowledges the writing abilities of native son and songwriter James Rogers,” the resolution reads.
Before an official vote was taken, Mayor Earl Gray encouraged Rogers’ performance.
“I guess before we can vote on this Mr. Rogers – I guess we need to hear it,” Gray said.
Rogers performed the song to delight of the audience and the Council, who ultimately approved adopting the song with a unanimous 5-0 vote after the standing ovation simmered down.
“The chorus – you just can’t help but sit here and sing with him,” Council lady Paula Stinnett said.