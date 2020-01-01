WASHINGTON — The Redskins hired Ron Rivera as their coach on Wednesday in owner Dan Snyder’s latest step to try to turn around the wayward franchise.
Washington announced the move two days after Snyder fired president Bruce Allen following a decade of futility. The former Carolina Panthers coach quickly emerged as the Redskins’ top candidate and inherits a team that went 3-13 this season and hasn’t made the playoffs since 2015.
The 57-year-old of Mexican and Puerto Rican descent is the first minority to be named full-time coach in Redskins franchise history. Rivera is the seventh coach hired by Snyder in his two decades of ownership, which have included just five playoff appearances.
Rivera spent the past nine seasons coaching the Panthers, taking them to the Super Bowl in 2015. He was fired by the Panthers in December after starting 5-7.
Rivera replaces interim coach Bill Callahan, a favorite of Allen, who was fired after going 62-97-1 during his 10 years with the organization. Snyder and Allen fired Jay Gruden in October after a 0-5 start to his sixth season.
NFL
Former Georgia running back Holyfield signed by EaglesPHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles signed running back Elijah Holyfield and wide receiver Shelton Gibson.
The NFC East champions placed three-time Pro Bowl right guard Brandon Brooks and defensive end Daeshon Hall on injured reserve. The Eagles also signed offensive tackle Dieugot Joseph to the practice squad and released linebacker Deshaun Davis from the practice squad.
The Eagles (9-7), who will host Seattle (11-5) on Sunday, were missing seven starters on offense in Week 17.
Holyfield spent the season on Carolina’s practice squad. He ran for 1,018 yards and seven touchdowns with a 6.4-yard average his junior season at Georgia in 2018.
Gibson was a fifth-round pick by the Eagles in 2017. He has three career receptions and was released in training camp.
College Football
N.C. State hires Texas’ Beck as offensive coordinatorRALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State hired Tim Beck as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, completing a revamp of Dave Doeren’s coaching staff after a four-win season.
Beck had spent the past three seasons as offensive coordinator at Texas, though he was demoted from coordinator as part of a staff shakeup there after the regular-season finale and before the Longhorns’ Alamo Bowl victory over Utah. He was quarterbacks coach for that game.
Beck and Doeren coached together at Kansas in 2005, with Doeren saying in a statement that he has known Beck for more than two decades.
Beck had also worked at Ohio State and Nebraska in the past decade. Athletic spokesman Fred Demarest said Beck is set to make $700,000 annually for two years with the Wolfpack.
N.C. State’s offense faltered after coordinator Eli Drinkwitz left to become head coach at Appalachian State. The Wolfpack’s numbers dropped with running backs coach Des Kitchings and receivers coach George McDonald serving as co-coordinators, with N.C. State averaging 30.1 points and 398.9 yards.
► Running back Tony Jones Jr. became the second player for No. 14 Notre Dame to forego his final year of eligibility to enter the NFL draft.
Jones made the announcement Tuesday on Twitter, one day after safety Alohi Gilman declared for the draft. The announcements followed quarterback Ian Book’s declaration Sunday night on social media that he would use his fifth year of eligibility to return in 2020.
The 5-foot-11, 224-pound Jones scored an 84-yard touchdown run early in the second half that gave the Fighting Irish (11-2, No. 15 CFP) breathing room in their 33-9 victory over Iowa State in the Camping World Bowl on Saturday.