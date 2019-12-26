SEATTLE — Washington quarterback Jacob Eason announced Thursday he will skip his final year of college and enter the NFL draft.
Eason started 13 games for Washington last season after beginning his college career at Georgia and transferring following his sophomore season. He threw for 3,132 yards and 23 touchdowns for the Huskies in a season where at times he looked like a sure first-round pick and at other times it appeared that another season of college would help his draft status.
Eason was a five-star recruit out of nearby Lake Stevens, Washington, who opted to go across the country to play at Georgia. He started as a freshman for the Bulldogs but lost the job to Jake Fromm during his sophomore season after suffering an injury in the season opener.
Eason sat out the 2018 season after transferring to Washington and beat out Jake Haener for the starting job during fall camp in August.
Eason completed 64.2% of his passes and had standout games early in the season against Eastern Washington, BYU and Arizona. His best game may have come in a loss to Oregon, in which Eason was 23-of-30 for 289 yards and three touchdowns.
Major League Baseball
Source: White Sox agree to 1-year deal with EncarnaciónCHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox agreed to a $12 million, one-year contract with veteran slugger Edwin Encarnación, a person familiar with the negotiations said Wednesday night.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been announced.
Encarnación is due $11 million in salary next season and a $1 million signing bonus, with the White Sox holding an option for the 2021 season.
Encarnación hit 34 home runs in 109 games for Seattle and the Yankees last season. The three-time All-Star led the American League with 21 homers when the Mariners dealt him to New York in June. But the Yankees declined an option for next season after he was limited by oblique problems down the stretch.
Encarnación batted .249 with 13 homers and 37 RBIs in 44 regular-season games with the Yankees. He hit .308 while New York pounded Minnesota in the AL Division Series, but slumped badly in the AL Championship Series against Houston.
WNBA
League, players’ union: New labor agreement is closeNEW YORK — The WNBA and the players’ union announced Thursday that they had agreed to extend their labor agreement for two weeks as they continue to negotiate a new one.
The current collective bargaining agreement was reached in 2014. It was supposed to run through the 2021 season, but the players decided to opt out of the deal after the 2019 season. In October, the two sides extended the deadline to Dec 31.
“We are making substantial progress toward a new collective bargaining agreement which we expect to finalize soon,” the WNBA and players’ union said in a joint statement Thursday.
Soccer
Racism arrests made at third-tier game in England PETERBOROUGH, England — Two fans of English third-tier club Doncaster were arrested on suspicion of racism during a match at Peterborough on Thursday.
Peterborough, which announced the arrests in the away end, said it was working with Doncaster and police on the incident.
Doncaster said it would issue a “substantial club ban” for anyone involved in racist conduct, and would require them to undergo “educational actions” before being allowed into games again.
The incident comes as Premier League club Tottenham continues to search for the perpetrators of racial abuse reported by Chelsea defender Antonio Ruediger in a game Sunday. A Chelsea fan was arrested at the same game on suspicion of racially abusing Tottenham forward Son Heung-min.